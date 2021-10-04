Techzim

Facebook’s hours-long outage caused by “network issues”

It’s been hours since Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down, and aside from the communications that acknowledged the outage we finally have some word on what’s happening according to Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer, Mike Schroepfer

“*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible”

