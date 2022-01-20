Co-working spaces in Zimbabwe prices compared

Techzim

Zimbabwe has a plethora of co-working spaces available to entrepreneurs and content creators. They offer internet and most importantly electricity because as we are all too aware, power cuts plus the cost of data are some of the biggest limitations for our local startups.

So here are the prices and benefits for the ones we could track down. The base offering for all of the co-working spaces below is the internet and all-important electricity.

Co-working space prices and additional perks

Price/day (US$)Price/month (US$) Additional PerksAddress & Contacts
Afrotopia2.0025.00 (Mon to Friday)

50.00 (Mon to Sat)

100.00 (24hr access)		Projects and in-house initiatives for content creators and entrepreneurs1st Floor Construction House 110 Leopold Takawira Avenue Harare, Zimbabwe

email –
hi@oneafrotopia.org

WhatsApp – +263 77 950 2546
The Business Hub (HRE)8.00130.0012 Stuart Ave, Harare
Tel- 08677 102780
Eight to Five Hub (HRE)5.0058.00Three Anchor House, Jason Moyo Ave, Harare

Tel – 08677 007487
Tech Hub Harare5.0040.00Mentorship, Advisory services for startups, incubators & events Shop No 1, SSC Building, NSSA Cnr Sam Mujoma and, Julius Nyerere Way, Harare

Tel – 071 892 4393
B2C Co-working (HRE)Batanai Gardens Cnr Jason Moyo Ave and First Street
GBI Business Hub (HRE)6th Floor, Angwa City Building, Angwa St, Harare, Zimbabwe
The Oasis (BYO)3.0020.0019 Falcon St, Bulawayo

Tel – 078 636 5024
Shinga Space (Mutare) Closed Temporarilyemail: info@shinga.co.zw
Tech Village (BYO)First Floor, Netone Building, L Takawira, (between Fife St and J Moyo)

email – hello@techvillage.org.zw
Inside Out Business Hub (Says Temporarily Closed)

(HRE)		17 Hodson Ave, Harare
Cyrex Business Centre (HRE)2.00 per hour 145.00The monthly charge comes with reception service and is inclusive of boardroom services 12th Floor Joina City, Harare

Tel – 077 328 6570

