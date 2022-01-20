Co-working spaces in Zimbabwe prices compared

Zimbabwe has a plethora of co-working spaces available to entrepreneurs and content creators. They offer internet and most importantly electricity because as we are all too aware, power cuts plus the cost of data are some of the biggest limitations for our local startups.

So here are the prices and benefits for the ones we could track down. The base offering for all of the co-working spaces below is the internet and all-important electricity.

Co-working space prices and additional perks

Price/day (US$) Price/month (US$) Additional Perks Address & Contacts Afrotopia 2.00 25.00 (Mon to Friday)



50.00 (Mon to Sat)



100.00 (24hr access) Projects and in-house initiatives for content creators and entrepreneurs 1st Floor Construction House 110 Leopold Takawira Avenue Harare, Zimbabwe



email –

hi@oneafrotopia.org



WhatsApp – +263 77 950 2546 The Business Hub (HRE) 8.00 130.00 – 12 Stuart Ave, Harare

Tel- 08677 102780 Eight to Five Hub (HRE) 5.00 58.00 – Three Anchor House, Jason Moyo Ave, Harare



Tel – 08677 007487 Tech Hub Harare 5.00 40.00 Mentorship, Advisory services for startups, incubators & events Shop No 1, SSC Building, NSSA Cnr Sam Mujoma and, Julius Nyerere Way, Harare



Tel – 071 892 4393 B2C Co-working (HRE) – – – Batanai Gardens Cnr Jason Moyo Ave and First Street GBI Business Hub (HRE) – – – 6th Floor, Angwa City Building, Angwa St, Harare, Zimbabwe The Oasis (BYO) 3.00 20.00 – 19 Falcon St, Bulawayo



Tel – 078 636 5024 Shinga Space (Mutare) Closed Temporarily – – – email: info@shinga.co.zw Tech Village (BYO) – – – First Floor, Netone Building, L Takawira, (between Fife St and J Moyo)



email – hello@techvillage.org.zw Inside Out Business Hub (Says Temporarily Closed)



(HRE) – – – 17 Hodson Ave, Harare Cyrex Business Centre (HRE) 2.00 per hour 145.00 The monthly charge comes with reception service and is inclusive of boardroom services 12th Floor Joina City, Harare



Tel – 077 328 6570

If there are any I have left out please hit me up in the comments below

