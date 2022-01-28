You can now download Pindula’s data free news app via WhatsApp

Techzim

Posted on by Staff Writer
Our friends over at Pindula have been hearing from their readers that they don’t have access to the Play Store or that downloading an app from there is difficult. The biggest reason is that many Zimbabweans are locked in WhatsApp bundles so getting any application requires a general data bundle or Wi-Fi which are both very expensive. To remedy this the Pindula News app is now available for download on WhatsApp for a limited time (up to the end of 31 January)

Here’s how to do download Pindula App on WhatsApp

  • Just send the word “Pindula” to the following number: +263717684274 or

Remember, if you’re on the Econet, then you don’t even need to buy mobile data to use the app – yes really!

Please Note: This is an update of the Pindula App. If you already have the app, then you need to uninstall the old one yet before installing the new one

Important: This is for a limited time only. If you’re reading this after 31 January, it will not work anymore. You will need to download the app the regular way in the Play Store. 

