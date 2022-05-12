SA EV company Agilitee has brought its electric scooters to Zim

South African-based car manufacturer Agilitee which is set to bring a new range of electric vehicles to Zimbabwe as well as set up an assembly plant, has delivered its first consignment of electric scooters in Harare. The Scooter which is called the Agilitee LoadEx and we took a trip to Agilitee/ZimTorque’s offices in Harare to speak to Tanaka Kutama who is heading up the Zimbabwe roll-out.

You can watch that interview as well as the review of the Agilitee LoadEX scooter with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here

Powering the Agilitee LoadEX is a 600W electric motor that is capable of propelling the electric scooter to a speed of 45 km/h and consumes less than 1.6 kWh per hundred kilometres. The e-scooter has a 48V 20 Ah battery pack that is capable of delivering 70 to 80 km on a single charge. The user-removable and portable battery pack weighs only 7.2 kgs and can be charged at home or office improving the user convenience.

The LoadEX comes with a ‘Swift Delivery’ slogan and Agilitee says it has a contemporary minimalist design approach that appeals to young urban commuters. The front apron is quite flat and integrates a full LED headlamp that warps the front end and ensures great nighttime visibility, the handlebar shroud comes with a strip of daytime running light in LED and the e-scooter also comes with LED tail lamps and indicators lamps. The LoadEX features a split seat design a generous floorboard, 12-inch alloy wheels and telescopic front suspension.

