Outlook and Teams are down for thousands of users. Microsoft Azure network outage is the cause.

Microsoft Azure is facing a global outage to what they are claiming is a subset of their users. The classification of this subset of users is not specified however Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Teams, services that run on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform seem to be down.

⚠️We are currently investigating a networking issue impacting connectivity to Azure for a subset of users. More information will be provided as it becomes available. For more information, please refer to https://t.co/GIfq5mC5Eb — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) January 25, 2023

According to this statement, the root cause of the outage is network related and the network outage is a result of a bad software update done to the network which they are working on rolling back. How soon the service will get back to normal is still not clear however Microsoft is sharing real-time updates on its Azure page that you can view here.

