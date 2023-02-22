Update Chrome now and get a smoother browsing experience and battery savings

Yesterday we talked about how 68% of Zimbabweans use Chrome for browsing, in line with Chrome’s worldwide market share. It’s crazy that Chrome usage is increasing whilst Opera usage is falling. I thought data was expensive in this country and we still appreciated Opera Mini’s compression tactics.

Anyway, back to Chrome. We love our browser but we can also admit it can be a resource hog. Chrome has been known to demand too much RAM and use up too much power.

A quick check shows that my Chrome is using about 4.6GB of RAM. Granted there are 79 tabs open, which is a lot, but still. What’s wild is that Chrome used to use much more RAM than that.

My computer has 16GB of RAM and so I am not fretting about that 4.6GB Chrome has taken for itself when it comes to performance. Where I shiver is when Zesa does its thing and cuts power and I have to use Chrome on battery power.

Chrome has been working on improving its RAM hogging and battery consumption issues for years. The latest in that effort are two new features:

Memory saver and energy saver

Memory saver promises to offer a smoother-running browser experience. It freezes tabs that are not currently in use. Once frozen, a tab does not consume finite RAM resources. This should lead to a smoother experience, especially on computers with 4GB or even 8GB of RAM.

Snoozing a tab is not the same as closing it. You can still just switch to the snoozed tab as if it weren’t snoozed. The tab will reload when you do this and you can pick up where you left off. You may not want some websites to have to reload and you can mark them as exempt from being snoozed.

Energy saver limits unnecessary background website activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos. By default, energy saver kicks in when your battery level reaches 20%. You can set it to kick in once you’re unplugged and I’d recommend you do so if you’re living in Zimbabwe.

Here’s how you do that:

Click on the three-dot menu in the top right corner Click on Settings Click on Performance

That’s it. You can then add websites you don’t want to be snoozed and/or choose when you want the energy saver to kick in.

Updating Chrome

Do note that you have to be running Chrome 110 to get these new features. The features were announced back in December but are only now rolling out. Google says Chrome should use up to 40% and 10GB less memory with these features enabled.

If you’re not sure whether your Chrome is up to date, here’s how you go about it:

Click on the three-dot menu in the top right corner Click on Settings Scroll all the way down and click on About Chrome You should see an Update Chrome button, just click on that.

If you already have the latest update, it will say Chrome is up to date. Check that the version number starts with 110. If it’s not 110, then the update is not yet available for your device. Be patient, it should come in a short while.

