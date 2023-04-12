The AfriBocks Freelancer Summit is an annual event that brings together freelancers from all over Africa to network, learn and showcase their skills. In 2023, the summit will be held in Zimbabwe, from 5 to 6 May in Harare with the first day being a virtual session and the second an in-person event.
The AfriBocks Freelancer Summit has become an event where African freelancers are provided with a platform for them to connect with other professionals in the industry, learn about new trends and technologies, and gain insights into how to grow their businesses. The summit also features a wide range of workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches by leading experts in the field. Techzim was part of the panel of speakers in the 2022 edition of the summit.
The 2019 edition held in Harare attracted more than 1,000 attendees from countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. The summit featured panel discussions on issues such as the future of work and the challenges facing freelancers in Africa.
This year’s theme is the growth of African freelancers and the rise of Web3 technology. With over 1000 participants and 20+ expert speakers from companies like Google, LinkedIn, and Salesforce. To reserve a spot for the summit you can click here.
5 thoughts on “Don’t miss the 3rd edition of the Afriblocks Freelancer’s Summit. It’s Free”
Chi freelancer hachibhadhari muno forex is better
True zvehu Freelancer izvi zvouraya nenhamo0
Afriblocks still hasn’t come up with product yet. Even after getting a 100k. Whites giving wack blacks cash to down, homo sapiens. Sapiens and God still saved Neanderthals still.
What in God’s name are you talking about
You really have a gift for words. I’ve compiled a list of potential discussion starters for your use. My day was salvaged by them yesterday.