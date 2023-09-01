Econet to showcase a drone exhibition on the final day of Zim Agric Show 2023

We can debate what the actual percentage is but what we can’t dispute is that most startups fail. Very few make it past 5 years. Econet made it past that and added another twenty and that is impressive. It has been around for all of my adult life so it is strange picturing it as a startup but it was that at some point.

Therefore it is understandable that they have been celebrating their silver jubilee for a while now. It’s all ‘Econet at 25’ with them currently but you just love to see it.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) concludes today (you forgot about ZAS, right? Elections will do that to you). Econet will look to celebrate its 25th anniversary in style at the show. In their own words:

All set for first-ever drone display at Zimbabwe at Agric Show, curtesy of Econet Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications and technology company, is set to launch the first-ever drone show in the country on the closing night of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show on Saturday, September 2, 2023, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. The highly anticipated event will feature drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, which have gained popularity in recent years for their capability to perform intricate aerial manoeuvres and create dazzling displays. Econet said the drone show will feature a fleet of 150 drones that will be choreographed to perform a synchronised display over the night sky. It said the show will take the audience on a journey through Econet’s history, highlighting key milestones in the company’s 25-year journey of commercialisation. “We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking experience to Zimbabwe as part of our 25th anniversary celebrations. “The drone show represents our commitment to innovation and showcases the potential of cutting-edge technologies to make a real difference in our country. We are confident that this event will leave a lasting impression on our audience,” said Econet’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Navdeep Kapur, ahead of the event. The show, he said, will be accompanied by an enchanting audio commentary, musical score and Econet branded fireworks. He noted that the drone show was just one of the many events that the company was staging as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. “Our aim is really to reconnect with our customers. As the public may be aware, we have also launched a number of other initiatives, including the ‘Hallo 25 Building Memories Together’ campaign and the promotions and numerous prizes we have so far given away since May this year,” Mr Kapur said The drone show will cap a week in which Econet’s exhibition stand at the Agricultural Show has been grabbing the limelight with its eye-catching design and a wide array of products and innovative services on display. The 113th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is running under the theme: “Sustained growth. Adaptation. Productivity and Linkages.” It has attracted over 500 exhibitors from various countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the European Union, China, South Africa, Malawi, Zambia, and China among others.

Drone shows

Drone shows are cool and you can whet your appetite for what Econet will be doing today by watching this Guinness World record for the largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD Fourth Of July Drone Show! (1,000+ Drones) Sky Elements Drone Shows

Also read:

First local drone academy licenced to train on Beyond Visual Line of Sight and Aeroplane type drones

Drones that can capture faces 4km away, map out 1000 hectares in hours and more showcased at Drone Conference demo day

ZESA is now certified to fix faults with drones. It’s not a silver bullet, more of an efficiency thing