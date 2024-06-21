Civil servants you can now buy “Zim’s Openview” on credit via Techzim WhatsApp

Tinashe Nyahasha

We have been talking about Zimbabwe’s digital migration of broadcasting signal finally arriving. Yours truly are selling the decoders you need for you to access Zim channels in HD – yes no showers! In fact most channels on DStv are in SD meaning they have inferior picture quality to what you get via this decoder for all channels.

Zim’s Openview?

Frankly I don’t really like that term but I have heard a few people call it that and it seems to be the easiest thing for folks who don’t know about this digital decoder to understand. However, I must hasten to say please don’t expect to find the channels you would find on Openview. This is a decoder with Zimbabwean channels.

The similarity with Openview is that, you don’t need to subscribe to access these channels. Once you buy the decoder, you have the channels. If you need a reminder of the channels you get, here it is:

  • ZBC TV
  • Jive TV (a music channel)
  • ZTN Prime
  • 3Ktv
  • NRtv
  • Keyona TV
  • ZBC News24 (soon coming)

2 other TV channels will be coming soon as well. You also access all the national radio stations i.e. ZiFM, StarFM and the four ZBC radio stations – Power FM, Classic FM, National FM and Radio Zimbabwe.

Civil servants we’ve got you

Through our financing partner, Bridgevest Capital, we are selling these on credit to civil servants. Delivery will be soon after the credit application has been approved by SSB.

How do you apply?

You do everything via WhatsApp using the Techzim WhatsApp bot. When you are asked to select how you want to pay, just choose the “Civil Servants Credit” option. It will look like the below screenshot:

When you do so, the bot will start asking you questions needed for your credit application which it fills in automatically for you and it will ask you to send pictures of your ID and payslip as well as a passport size photo of yourself or even selfie will do. That’s all!

To buy on credit or cash or Ecocash or Innbucks send the keyword “Decoder1” to the Techzim WhatsApp bot: 0717684274 or simply tap on this click to chat link which will take you to WhatsApp.

How much?

Price depends on options you choose and where you are. If you are in Harare and Bulawayo you can choose to pay for installation instead of just delivery. For those outside these cities, in a handful of places the kit will work without the need for a satellite dish but in most other places you will need a satellite dish as well so the total price will be different. Don’t worry, in your buying process on WhatsApp, the bot will tell you whether you need a dish or not after you enter your location.

There you go, get your Zim version of Openview, it’s easy!

  1. .

    Kkkk

    Reply
  2. Muzukuru Wa ED

    Ma channels ayo problem ndeye kuti haana content, they don’t have what it takes to unglue Zimbabweans’ eyes from watching and enjoying SA dramas

    Reply
  3. lies lies lies

    if the civil servant cannot afford $30 upfront for the decoder, how is the civil servant going to pay the $100 annual TV license? this “free” TV story is nonsense, pure nonsense ! it will cost the viewer $100 per year to watch this garbage ! its not free , stop spreading lies !!!

    Reply
    1. Tinashe Nyahasha

      Unfortunately the TV license (which I am totally against) is paid whether or not you have a decoder

      Reply
  4. Harmony Dube

    Hi Tinashe & the rest of the team,

    Couldn’t find a “Tips/Suggestions” tab on the site, so here I am. I think it would be useful if you’d add the “jobs” tab you have on Pindula, to this site as well. I will post this comment on a few articles for your attention.

    Reply
    1. Tinashe Nyahasha

      Hi Harmony, thank you. Considering this, we once built such a page a while ago but didn’t implement it – maybe we should revisit that decision

      Reply
