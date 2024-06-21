Civil servants you can now buy “Zim’s Openview” on credit via Techzim WhatsApp

We have been talking about Zimbabwe’s digital migration of broadcasting signal finally arriving. Yours truly are selling the decoders you need for you to access Zim channels in HD – yes no showers! In fact most channels on DStv are in SD meaning they have inferior picture quality to what you get via this decoder for all channels.

Zim’s Openview?

Frankly I don’t really like that term but I have heard a few people call it that and it seems to be the easiest thing for folks who don’t know about this digital decoder to understand. However, I must hasten to say please don’t expect to find the channels you would find on Openview. This is a decoder with Zimbabwean channels.

The similarity with Openview is that, you don’t need to subscribe to access these channels. Once you buy the decoder, you have the channels. If you need a reminder of the channels you get, here it is:

ZBC TV

Jive TV (a music channel)

ZTN Prime

3Ktv

NRtv

Keyona TV

ZBC News24 (soon coming)

2 other TV channels will be coming soon as well. You also access all the national radio stations i.e. ZiFM, StarFM and the four ZBC radio stations – Power FM, Classic FM, National FM and Radio Zimbabwe.

Civil servants we’ve got you

Through our financing partner, Bridgevest Capital, we are selling these on credit to civil servants. Delivery will be soon after the credit application has been approved by SSB.

How do you apply?

You do everything via WhatsApp using the Techzim WhatsApp bot. When you are asked to select how you want to pay, just choose the “Civil Servants Credit” option. It will look like the below screenshot:

When you do so, the bot will start asking you questions needed for your credit application which it fills in automatically for you and it will ask you to send pictures of your ID and payslip as well as a passport size photo of yourself or even selfie will do. That’s all!

To buy on credit or cash or Ecocash or Innbucks send the keyword “Decoder1” to the Techzim WhatsApp bot: 0717684274 or simply tap on this click to chat link which will take you to WhatsApp.

How much?

Price depends on options you choose and where you are. If you are in Harare and Bulawayo you can choose to pay for installation instead of just delivery. For those outside these cities, in a handful of places the kit will work without the need for a satellite dish but in most other places you will need a satellite dish as well so the total price will be different. Don’t worry, in your buying process on WhatsApp, the bot will tell you whether you need a dish or not after you enter your location.

There you go, get your Zim version of Openview, it’s easy!