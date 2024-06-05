Years into Zim’s digital migration, decoders are finally available to view multiple TV channels

Leonard Sengere Avatar

Leonard Sengere

Zimbabwe’s digital migration journey was a long and frustrating one. We still aren’t at the promised land, however, we have made great strides.

After decades with just one TV channel and a handful radio stations, the gates were cracked open and a few new players snuck in. The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) licensed a number of players and some of them have been broadcasting for a little while now.

You might have heard about ZTN and 3ktv. The full list looks like this:

  • 3KTV
  • NRTV
  • ZTN Prime
  • Keyona TV
  • Jive TV
  • ZBC TV
  • ZBC News24 (coming soon)
  • 6 radio stations (the national stations you know)

Early last year we got a Zimbabwe All Media Products Survey (ZAMPS) report claiming that 3ktv was more popular overall in Zimbabwe than South African channels. Interesting, right?

The point is, these new TV channels are somewhat popular. The only problem has always been ‘how does one get to watch them?’ Most Zimbabweans did not have access because they needed either a DStv decoder or a set top box that was hard to come by.

Well, that set top box is scarce no more. BAZ is stocked up to the rafters. We got a chance to see the little set top box up close and personal.

On the front it says ‘Combo S2+T2’ which means this little box can accept both terrestrial and satellite signals. The terrestrial bit only means signals come from local TV stations and are received by an antenna on your property. You know how satellite needs a dish and LNB.

This is the antenna

This is coming in handy at this time because some areas still do not have terrestrial coverage. For these areas, you can make use of satellite. For now, only these places have terrestrial coverage: Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Kadoma, Lupane, Kamativi and Gwanda. If you aren’t located in these places you will need a satellite dish.

What’s great about this being digital television and not analog like before is that showers are a thing of the past. All the channels listed above are all in high definition (like the late Soul Jah Love would like).

You will note that even on DStv, most channels are in standard definition. So, all HD channels in Zimbabwe is great.

If you want to get in on the action, you can get the set-top box, antenna and all its cables for $30 or the ZiG equivalent. It’s available on the Techzim Market as well, click here to grab one and it will direct you to WhatsApp. Just send the word ‘decoder’ and you’ll be set.

Alternatively, send a message that says ‘decoder‘ to 0717684274 on WhatsApp.

13 comments

  1. Anonymous

    Are you accepting Zig?

    Reply
    1. Tinashe Nyahasha

      Yes we are accepting ZiG

      Reply
  2. Stones

    Is it possible to watch those channels outside of Zim using the said decoder?

    Reply
    1. Tinashe Nyahasha

      Yes it is possible to access the channels on the same decoder with a satellite dish from anywhere in the world

      Reply
  3. Zky Gee

    Why are the prices in USD? BAZ of all parastatals should be the ones spearheading ZIG

    Reply
    1. Leonard Sengere

      You can use ZiG, convert using the official exchange rate.

      Reply
  4. Tashinga

    $5 USD profit u are making on that transMedia decoders…. not that bad.

    Reply
  5. Muzukuru wa ED

    These new channels need interesting local content if they are to match South African channels in terms of quality entertainment

    Reply
  6. D.K.

    The whole process to get to the decoder took about twenty years. Cut off date for analogue (which most Zimbabweans are using) was supposed to be 2015. The signal and programs have been available on free to air satellite for a very long time and on terrestrial for quite some time. Those with equipment which receive the signal have been enjoying all along.
    My experience after watching for some time is that it is just like one big station as one can feel the Zimbabwean respectable type of programming, making all the stations sound like they are from one media house. The repetition of programs and nauseum is a cause for concern as it sometimes appears like a tape that rewinds and restarts, on all the channels, with only changes on the news articles. There are repeats more than twice daily of , e.g Kapenta fishing, Dementia, Pangolin, lake Chivero hyacinth, Ema and many others. It’s worse on the music channel.
    Over the years a lot of effort was put into the training of content creators for the yet to come digital TV, and one wonders where those who got the training are putting their skills, if the schemes went as advertised.
    DSTV has all the most modern technology available to it as they also create some of the broadcast technology. It is for the sake of their business that they still have programs in SD or standard definition due to the reason that most of their customers have different generations of decoders, and most of them not capable of playing HD.
    Does the ZBC decoder have a subscription card slot so that they can go on a subscription platform and make money for expansion, and maybe ease on car owners and radio and television licence requirement?

    Reply
  7. ZBC lite

    I wouldnt be prepared to part with my $30 as yet. ZBC inorwadza kuona good people. And im also assuming all the ZBC lite stations take from their mama. These stations have no creative content that would keep you glued to your telly. Judging by how our known content creators die in poverty the stations do not pay that much for content. However, its a step in the right direction chasara kunyatsovhura mawaves to competitive stations.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous

    If I’m correct no new tv coverage has been made since the 80s? Pathetic.

    Reply
  9. Me

    Its been 10+ years since i owned a TV. What have i missed?

    Reply
  10. Cly

    Ive been using it for months now…its great

    Reply

