Years into Zim’s digital migration, decoders are finally available to view multiple TV channels

Zimbabwe’s digital migration journey was a long and frustrating one. We still aren’t at the promised land, however, we have made great strides.

After decades with just one TV channel and a handful radio stations, the gates were cracked open and a few new players snuck in. The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) licensed a number of players and some of them have been broadcasting for a little while now.

You might have heard about ZTN and 3ktv. The full list looks like this:

3KTV

NRTV

ZTN Prime

Keyona TV

Jive TV

ZBC TV

ZBC News24 (coming soon)

6 radio stations (the national stations you know)

Early last year we got a Zimbabwe All Media Products Survey (ZAMPS) report claiming that 3ktv was more popular overall in Zimbabwe than South African channels. Interesting, right?

The point is, these new TV channels are somewhat popular. The only problem has always been ‘how does one get to watch them?’ Most Zimbabweans did not have access because they needed either a DStv decoder or a set top box that was hard to come by.

Well, that set top box is scarce no more. BAZ is stocked up to the rafters. We got a chance to see the little set top box up close and personal.

On the front it says ‘Combo S2+T2’ which means this little box can accept both terrestrial and satellite signals. The terrestrial bit only means signals come from local TV stations and are received by an antenna on your property. You know how satellite needs a dish and LNB.

This is the antenna

This is coming in handy at this time because some areas still do not have terrestrial coverage. For these areas, you can make use of satellite. For now, only these places have terrestrial coverage: Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare, Kadoma, Lupane, Kamativi and Gwanda. If you aren’t located in these places you will need a satellite dish.

What’s great about this being digital television and not analog like before is that showers are a thing of the past. All the channels listed above are all in high definition (like the late Soul Jah Love would like).

You will note that even on DStv, most channels are in standard definition. So, all HD channels in Zimbabwe is great.

If you want to get in on the action, you can get the set-top box, antenna and all its cables for $30 or the ZiG equivalent. It’s available on the Techzim Market as well, click here to grab one and it will direct you to WhatsApp. Just send the word ‘decoder’ and you’ll be set.

Alternatively, send a message that says ‘decoder‘ to 0717684274 on WhatsApp.

Also read: