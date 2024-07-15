YouTube releases tools that make TikTok-style video creation easier

I know many, especially in my millenial generation, neither understand nor like that TikTok is as popular as it is. Short form content definitely isn’t for everyone but it looks like it’s here to stay.

So, we have to suck it up and watch the video content platform for our generation, YouTube, try to copy TikTok’s homework.

I think it’s a good thing and I hope Zimbabweans, who I’ve learnt are really active on TikTok, move to YouTube instead. See, there is a reason why you find many TikTok creators trying to push you to subscribe to their YouTube accounts.

That’s one revenue stream that’s not availale to Zimbabwean TikTok creators. The situation is a little better on YouTube. However, even if that stream was available, TikTok is known to pay out much less than YouTube does.

Anyway, YouTube made some new updates meant to inspire creation with YouTube Shorts. Some of the new tools are gamechangers, especially the one that allows creators to repurpose old video.

Auto layout

See, the correct way to shoot video is in the landscape orientation. However, video shot this way does not look good when viewed vertically, if that makes sense. You can’t just crop the video too as the framing would be all off.

YouTube has been able to auto frame your horizontal videos for you to keep the main subject in frame for a little while. However, that feature was not available on Android, until now.

YouTube says when you’re remixing long form videos into Shorts, the Auto layout tool will automatically and dynamically pan, zoom, & crop to make sure your Shorts look great.

Narrate text

Have a thick Shona accent like mine that you know some will struggle to hear? You don’t have to subject your viewers to that.

After recording your Short, you can add your text and tap the “Add voice” icon in the top left where you can find four voices to choose from.

Of course, in this age of AI, your actual accent may just have that humanness that sets it apart. So, you’ll have to decide if these voices are the way to go.

Captions

I’m not quite sure whether captions lean more to the useful versus the annoying side but I know they are popular on TikTok. YouTube Shorts are getting the same love.

Soon, you’ll be able to add auto-generated captions directly on your content to help your Shorts be more accessible and helpful for people watching on mute.

You’ll be able to edit, customise, and style your captions with different fonts and colors just like you can on TikTok.

The other tools

There are other tools that allow creators to participate in trends and remix videos etc, that my millenial brain does not understand the appeal of.

Join the community convo with the “Add yours” sticker: Creators can now include an “Add yours” sticker to their Shorts to inspire their audiences with their own related content, sparking a chain reaction of content.

Remix a Remix (a Remix): YouTube rolled out a handful of remixing tools already, and now creators have the option to remix a remix! Whether participating in a dance trend or keeping a musical chain going, remixing a remix lets creators join in on the fun with other creators while putting your own spin on remixed content.

A shame about the payments situation

I love competition and love that there’s some competition for YouTube in TikTok. However, the payments sitaution and TikTok’s inflexibility, low payout history means YouTube remains the platform of choice for creators.

I guess we couldn’t expect 6 second videos to generate as much revenue as movie-length ones do. Hence why TikTok is trying to puch users to create longer videos but it’s a tall ask.

I’ll be honest, I enjoy long form videos but when I’m on TikTok, 5 minutes feels too long. They conditioned me to expect a dopamine hit in 10 seconds or less. When I want to watch proper videos, I go to YouTube.

The payments situation means creators also want you to view their stuff on YouTube. So, TikTok becomes a discovery engine, something it shines at. What a shame.

