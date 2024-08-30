Could Converting Regular Cars to Electric Vehicles Be Viable in Zimbabwe?

Wondered this after bumping into an article about companies doing this in South America.

Brand new full electric vehicles are quite pricey. But what if you could change that old rusting Bhamba-datya or Sunny box parked outside into an EV? Essentially swap out the petrol engine for electric parts. Body stays the same, but instead refuelling it, you plug it into a Zesa socket at home, or one of the few electric car chargers around Zimbabwe.

Would this make sense cost wise, or is this just a project for car enthusiasts looking for a challenge? Could this be a possible venture for auto-electricians? Or are second regular Japanese vehicles still cheaper even when you factor in long-term fuel vs electricity costs?

There are apparently a number of Chinese companies selling EV retrofit kits for different vehicle models, even going back vehicles made in the 80s. The Latin America company that’s the subject of the article are supplied by a Chinese electric power system company called Zhuhai Enpower Electric. You can also buy EV parts on platforms like Alibaba if you know what you’re doing.

The article says of the retrofitting process itself:

The retrofitting process requires skilled EV technicians to remove the engine, gas tank, exhaust, and other components within a regular car, and fit the electric motor, batteries, on-board charger, and computer into the empty space. Weight has to be carefully distributed so the car doesn’t tilt to one side. The original electrical components — such as airbags and sensors — must function properly, and the battery shouldn’t overheat.

But maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves. What about the power situation in the country? We’ve had extreme load-shedding throughout the country for over a decade now. And the power it takes to charge a car is not going to come from your average low cost solar setup.

Just for the enthusiasts then?

Image Source: Rest of World