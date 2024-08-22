Ronaldo Hits 10 Million YouTube Subscribers in a Day

Global soccer star Ronaldo shattered 2 YouTube records after he got 10 million subscribers to his new channel in less than 24 hours. He hit 1 million subscribers in the first 89 minutes.

Ronaldo unveiled his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano on Wednesday 21 August, and in less than 24 hours it had hit 10 million subscribers. As we write this, less than 2 days after launch, the channel now has 19.5 million subscribers. No doubt all the news about this is fuelling even faster subscriber growth.

Before now, the channel Hamster Kombat held the record for reaching 10 million subscribers, which it achieved in 7days.

Ronald announced the channel on his other social media pages where he already has millions of fans:

The wait is over 👀🎬 My @YouTube channel is finally here! SIUUUbscribe and join me on this new journey: https://t.co/d6RaDnAgEW pic.twitter.com/Yl8TqTQ7C9 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 21, 2024

He launched the channel with 19 videos (7 shorts and 12 regular long videos). He also posted a channel trailer that teased what his fans can expect on the channel.

On what it took to make such an achievement, former YouTube staffer, Jon Youshaei, said YouTube itself is heavily involved behind the scenes, working to attract celebrities to the platform and helping them launch their channels:

I was at YouTube when we got Will Smith, The Rock, and other celebs to start channels.

And let me say this…anytime a huge name joins YouTube, it’s not an accident. It’s a carefully orchestrated moment that YouTube themselves made possible.

There’s so much hand-holding behind the scenes you never see.

According to reports, Ronaldo already makes up to $60 million in sponsorships, and he’s the most followed person on Instagram with 636M followers.