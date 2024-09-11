AirPods tunrned out to be the gamechanger at iPhone 16 launch event

There are only so many times you can get excited about iterations. The iPhone has had pretty much the same design for years, and no amount of bezel-trimming can spice it up. Not even fancy new colours can spark excitement.

On the other hand, the smartphone market has matured, and it’s a bit naive to expect radical changes or transformative innovations—at least in the standard ‘candy bar’ phone format, like the one in your pocket.

Foldables are a bit more exciting, but they too seem to have hit a snag. They’re already becoming iterative just six years into the segment. And yet, Apple has yet to play in this arena, content to let others bear the R&D costs and customer backlash when experimentation goes wrong before jumping in.

I don’t blame them, though. I don’t see the need for foldables either. However, Huawei seems to be thriving for those interested. The Honor Magic V3 appears to be the best foldable on the market, and the tri-fold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is as interesting as it gets—not for me, but interesting nonetheless.

Apple unveils iPhone 16 lineup

iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Plus (left) and iPhone 16

Back to the uninspiring iPhone. Apple unveiled the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, each loaded with the usual incremental upgrades but with a few stand-out features.

Yes, the typical crowd cheered for faster chips and fancier cameras, but Apple slipped in some curious updates worth mentioning.

First, here’s what’s new with the lineup:

A18 Chip : The new A18 chip powers the iPhone 16 series, promising significant performance and efficiency improvements. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models feature the even more powerful A18 Pro chip.

: The new A18 chip powers the iPhone 16 series, promising significant performance and efficiency improvements. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models feature the even more powerful A18 Pro chip. Apple Intelligence : The iPhone 16 series is built for Apple Intelligence, offering powerful, personal, and private experiences. However, like Google, Apple is rolling this out later. The iPhone 16s don’t come with Apple Intelligence, as the beta won’t be available until October, and the final version is months away. Essentially, you’re being sold a cake that’s still in the oven.

: The iPhone 16 series is built for Apple Intelligence, offering powerful, personal, and private experiences. However, like Google, Apple is rolling this out later. The iPhone 16s don’t come with Apple Intelligence, as the beta won’t be available until October, and the final version is months away. Essentially, you’re being sold a cake that’s still in the oven. Camera Control : This new feature brings new ways to capture memories and quickly access visual intelligence to learn about objects or places around you. The iPhones get a new button that gives users direct control over the camera, specifically designed for photography and videography, allowing quick access to camera functions without navigating through the interface.

: This new feature brings new ways to capture memories and quickly access visual intelligence to learn about objects or places around you. The iPhones get a new button that gives users direct control over the camera, specifically designed for photography and videography, allowing quick access to camera functions without navigating through the interface. 48MP Fusion Camera : The iPhone 16 Pro models feature a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision. Doesn’t sound like a big deal.

: The iPhone 16 Pro models feature a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision. Doesn’t sound like a big deal. Action Button : This button, previously exclusive to the Pro models, is now available on all iPhone 16 models and allows for quick access to various functions.

: This button, previously exclusive to the Pro models, is now available on all iPhone 16 models and allows for quick access to various functions. Larger Displays : The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models have slightly larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively.

: The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models have slightly larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. Improved Battery Life: Apple promises a big boost in battery life for the iPhone 16 lineup, thanks to the A18 chip’s efficiency improvements.

Underwhelmed

I can’t say I was blown away. I’ve been using the iPhone 14 since its launch back in 2022, and nothing about the iPhone 16 lineup screams upgrade to me.

Don’t get me wrong; my heart badly wants one. You know the curse—we always want to play with the latest toys.

However, I’m an adult now, and my head is telling me the only new thing worth considering is Apple Intelligence. Unfortunately, that’s still in the pipeline despite the iPhone 16 launch.

So, I feel sorry for Apple because these modern smartphones, especially theirs, can last a long time. I’ll try to do the sensible thing and hold on to this iPhone 14 until it dies. But if I do cave and buy the shiny new thing, please, no judgment.

The actual gamechangers

Apple also launched:

Apple Watch Series 10 : This new model brings health and fitness tracking upgrades, along with design refinements and additional sensors.

: This new model brings health and fitness tracking upgrades, along with design refinements and additional sensors. AirPods Pro (3rd Gen): Featuring hearing aid capabilities and enhanced active noise cancellation, making them more versatile for both casual and medical use.

The AirPods seem like the gamechanger.

Hearing Protection and AirPods: Apple introduced features focused on hearing health, with AirPods acting as hearing aids in certain situations, amplifying conversations in noisy environments.

The new AirPods have a feature called “Hearing Protection,” designed to reduce exposure to loud environmental noise while preserving the essence of what you’re listening to. They’ll monitor sound levels and prevent sudden loud noises from coming through.

Then there are the hearing tests, all scientifically validated, of course. It’s like a check-up for your ears. AirPods Pro 2 will help assess your hearing abilities, providing personalized insights based on your unique hearing profile.

They also offer a “Hearing Aid” capability for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. AirPods Pro 2 can function as actual hearing aids, amplifying sounds in a way that mimics traditional hearing aids.

If this turns out to be good—which I imagine it will—it could be a gamechanger. Hearing aids are expensive, and the $249 AirPods Pro 2 could undercut them. Who knew we’d be talking about AirPods as bargains in 2024?

That’s the gamechanger, but here’s one little feature that tickled my fancy:

Voice Layering: A feature that allows users to play two voice notes simultaneously, useful in niche situations like comparing memos or collaborating on creative audio projects—or in another use case I have that I won’t bore you with.

That’s it

It’s crazy that the interesting product turned out to be AirPods, of all things. It is what it is, I guess.

We didn’t talk prices:

iPhone 16: The base model, with a 128GB storage capacity, starts at $799 .

. If you need more space, the 256GB variant is priced at $899 .

. For the ultimate storage power, the 512GB version comes in at $1,099. iPhone 16 Plus: If you prefer a larger screen (6.7 inches), go for the iPhone 16 Plus. It begins at $899 for the 128GB model.

for the 128GB model. The 256GB version is priced at $999 .

. And if you’re all about that storage life, the 512GB variant will cost you $1,199. iPhone 16 Pro: For those who crave pro-level features which aren’t worth it this year if I’m being honest, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 .

. You get 128GB of storage at this price.

If you want more room, the 256GB option is available for $1,099 .

. And for the storage enthusiasts, the 512GB version comes in at $1,299. iPhone 16 Pro Max: The ultimate powerhouse, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is priced at $1,199 .

. You’ll get 128GB of storage.

If you need even more space, the 256GB variant costs $1,299 .

. And for those who want to store their digital lives, the 512GB model is available for $1,499.

Can someone throw $1,499 my way—or more like $3,000 in Zim—for the maxed-out Pro Max? I’ll trade you at least two toes for the cash.

