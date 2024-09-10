Huawei Releases World’s First Triple-Foldable Phone, The Mate XT

Despite sanctions hitting it bad in the global market in recent years, Huawei continues to be one of the most innovative companies in mobile phones. The Chinese company released today, the worlds first triple-foldable smartphone.

The Huawei Mate XT can fold twice transforming from an ordinary size phone to a 10-inch tablet. Don’t hold your breadth though on owning this one soon. The phone is priced at a staggering in US 2,800 in China, which means it’d be at least $3,500 in Zimbabwe. The phone is also said to be available in China only for now.

The phone was launched at an event in China just ours after Apple launched its latest iPhone, a move interpreted as an attempt to overshadow Apple in the Chinese market.

“Today we bring you a product that everyone can think of but could not make. Our team has been working hard for five years and has never given up,” a Huawei official said at the launch. Huawei says the display is made of flexible materials that can bend in either direction.

Here are the other specs of the Mate XT:

Display in single screen 6.4 inches Dual Screen mode 7.9 inches Triple screen mode 10.2 inches Display tech Tri-foldable LTPO OLED, 120Hz Refresh Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Options RAM 16GB Main Camera Triple camera system

– 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera

– 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera

– 12MP periscope telephoto camera

Selfie Camera 8MP Battery 5600 mAh

66W wired charging

50W wireless charging

Operating System HarmonyOS

Huawei continues to be quite popular even outside China despite the impact of the US sanctions on it. In a recent poll we ran with the Techzim community on our WhatsApp Channel, Huawei was the second most popular brand after Samsung, with iPhone, Xiaomi, Tecno and others all behind it.

Globally, Huawei is leading the foldable’s market, according to research firm IDC. It has several mobile foldable smartphones in its lineup.

In addition to its flagship Mate series, other huawei smartphone models are:

the Pura series, also flagship starting at about USD 700 in China,

Huawei Pocket series, also foldable and pricey starting at about

Huawei Nova series, mid range phones starting at about US 350 in China. Series also has foldables

and finally, the entry level Huawei Enjoy series

In Zimbabwe, Huawei doesn’t have channel presence, but this may change as these past few months, another established Chinese smartphones manufacturer established a local smartphone marketing presence in Zimbabwe.