Starlink Guide for Zimbabweans
all your questions answered

Shop Smartphones

Powertel Slashes Internet Prices to Match Starlink. Introduces $30 Unlimited Package

Staff Writer Avatar

Staff Writer

Powertel internet CDMA LTE

The government owned internet provider, Powertel, has introduced a $30 unlimited data package, in an attempt to compete with Starlink.

The new prices will ensure Powertel is able to retain its customers assuming it does not apply low speeds and low FUP caps. Starlink though is less about prices and more about coverage.

Powertel and fellow established operators will not be able to match the growth of Starlink into under-served locations like rural areas. These companies just don’t have the infrastructure in place to compete against Starlink’s satellite technology there.

The coming of Starlink has shook up Zimbabwe’s telecoms market forcing operators to drop their prices to remain relevant. Econet was first with it’s SmartBiz packages

Starlink itself is struggling with demand in the urban areas in Harare where Zimbabweans have quickly taken up all capacity available. This reality will buy some time for other internet providers to catch up to the reality of the disruptive innovation that Starlink is.

9 comments

What’s your take?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Indomitable Lion

    The new prices will ensure Powertel is able to retain its customers assuming it does not apply low speeds and low FUP caps. Starlink though is less about prices and more about coverage.
    Starlink always the best option. 😎

    Reply
  2. Taps

    Telone should reduce prices as well to $20 unlimited @5Mbps.I will work with that, thats all I need zvimwe zvese ratova drama.

    Reply
  3. Gangsta

    We need faster speeds. Otherwise 🚮🚮

    Reply
  4. vv

    how fast is this powertel

    Reply
  5. Rural Folk

    Well, it’s just the beginning of the benefit of starlink entry. In a month tinenge taona kuti isu vasinga affordi starlink toenda papi.

    Reply
  6. D.K.

    Powertel had the daily and weekly Unlimited internet packages in 2016 at the same prices as they are telling us now. The only difference from 2016 September is that their monthly unlimited was $40 which they have changed to match Starlink, and they have added the 50cents Unlimited valid for just one hour!
    Did they have wait for a serious competitor to readvetise their tariffs?

    Reply
  7. Muzukuru Wa ED

    It will be a mammoth task for Powertel to match Starlink. Yes they have reduced their prices to $30 for unlimited internet. However they are failing to serve most of the urban areas, for instance where i live, Powertel services are only confined in the CBD and areas proximity to the CBD, they don’t serve the ghetto.

    They have to put more effort to match Starlink which serves places as deep as Chemagora in Gokwe

    Reply
  8. Muzukuru Wa ED

    How much is Powertel’s kit?

    Reply
  9. Voltron

    Well they are only available in some parts of Harare only, so its nothing to talk about. Probably just trying to get relevance in these hard times🤣

    Reply
Share
Home