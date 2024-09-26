Powertel Slashes Internet Prices to Match Starlink. Introduces $30 Unlimited Package

The government owned internet provider, Powertel, has introduced a $30 unlimited data package, in an attempt to compete with Starlink.

The new prices will ensure Powertel is able to retain its customers assuming it does not apply low speeds and low FUP caps. Starlink though is less about prices and more about coverage.

Powertel and fellow established operators will not be able to match the growth of Starlink into under-served locations like rural areas. These companies just don’t have the infrastructure in place to compete against Starlink’s satellite technology there.

The coming of Starlink has shook up Zimbabwe’s telecoms market forcing operators to drop their prices to remain relevant. Econet was first with it’s SmartBiz packages

Starlink itself is struggling with demand in the urban areas in Harare where Zimbabweans have quickly taken up all capacity available. This reality will buy some time for other internet providers to catch up to the reality of the disruptive innovation that Starlink is.