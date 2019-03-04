TelOne & DigiVAS To Host Hackathon

Tel-One will be hosting the Tel-One DigiVAS hackathon from the 15th of March 2019 to the 24th of March 2019.

The Hackathon, a first for Tel-One will be available on the online hackathon platform hackathon.io. The hackathon will be open to participants who are of legal age and capable of entering binding agreements (i.e. over 18 years) and are currently studying or have recently completed their university undergraduate studies.

What will you be working on?

Tel-One will be looking for projects that will create innovative solutions that address value creation in the digital value added services sector, in the following sub-sectors E-Services(E-Learning, E-Health, E-government), IVR Content Solutions, Interactive Gaming Solutions, Smart Home , Smart Security ,Smart City, Online Music Content Solutions, E-Agriculture Content Solutions and On-Demand services(i.e. Uber for X),

And what’s up for grabs?

The best three submissions will each be awarded incubation, technical support and mentoring prize worth RTGS$5,000 to allow the teams to further develop their solutions.

What else should I know?

Participants are also encouraged to thoroughly go through the Terms and Conditions of the DigiVAS hackathon which are available here, participation in the hackathon implies an acceptance of the terms and conditions.

For further information, participants may send emails to innovate@telone.co.zw, the hackathon.io platform has an inbuilt chat system which will be responded to by the Tel-One innovate team.

Participants can take part by creating an account on the Hackathon.io platform, to join the hackathon participants have to go to the following link and click on the Join event icon. Registration is already open.

The DigiVAS hackathon team will start receiving project submissions starting on the 15th of March 2019 and will close on the 24th of March 2019.

Submissions may be done by visiting http://www.hackathon.io/telone-digvas1/projects/submit. Participants are to record their pitch presentation which should be 5 minutes and upload to YouTube, the submission form has a text input area where the YouTube link should be posted.

The Pitch Presentation should include but is not limited to the following

1. What the product does

2. Who is the audience for the product

3. What need/problem it addresses

4. How it is different from similar products

5. Why it is awesome/exciting/different

6. Demo, prototype walkthrough – non optional, Pitches without a demonstration will not be considered.

Submissions will be judged according to the innovativeness, sustainability, feasibility and effectiveness of the proposed solution.

Preference will be given to projects which are submitted by teams which possess a diverse set of skills i.e. Developers, UI/UX Designers, Engineers, Scientists, Technologists, Entrepreneurs and Analysts.

The Hackathon is being hosted in conjunction with Finmark Trust who will be providing technical support.

