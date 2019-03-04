Econet & EcoCash Apologize For Service Disruptions

You may have been one of the customers who has been facing some challenges using Econet’s network today. Unfortunately the service disruption has meant that EcoCash isn’t working as advertised as well.

advertisement

When Ecocash is down we loose 99% of our orders at Fresh in Box. We have lost orders now for 3 hours. When u cartel and control 90% of the nations pictures of goats you have to be responsible and make sure we can access our pictures of goats. U take enough fees for maintainance. — Kuda Musasiwa (@begottensun) March 4, 2019 advertisement

Both the network operator and mobile money service are aware of this reality and they have issued out apologies for the disruptions.

Econet has also sent out the following message to subscribers:

Dear Customer. We sincerely apologise for the intermittent disruption in Voice, Data and EcoCash services. Our engineers are working flat out to restore service.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.