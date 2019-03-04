advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » Econet & EcoCash Apologize For Service Disruptions

Econet & EcoCash Apologize For Service Disruptions

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

You may have been one of the customers who has been facing some challenges using Econet’s network today. Unfortunately the service disruption has meant that EcoCash isn’t working as advertised as well.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Both the network operator and mobile money service are aware of this reality and they have issued out apologies for the disruptions.

Econet has also sent out the following message to subscribers:

Dear Customer. We sincerely apologise for the intermittent disruption in Voice, Data and EcoCash services. Our engineers are working flat out to restore service.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Share5
Tweet
Share
5 Shares

One thought on “Econet & EcoCash Apologize For Service Disruptions

  1. We need either MTN or Vodacom to compete with Econet. You can forget about the other 2. Are they still around?

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: