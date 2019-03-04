You may have been one of the customers who has been facing some challenges using Econet’s network today. Unfortunately the service disruption has meant that EcoCash isn’t working as advertised as well.
When Ecocash is down we loose 99% of our orders at Fresh in Box. We have lost orders now for 3 hours. When u cartel and control 90% of the nations pictures of goats you have to be responsible and make sure we can access our pictures of goats. U take enough fees for maintainance.
— Kuda Musasiwa (@begottensun) March 4, 2019
Both the network operator and mobile money service are aware of this reality and they have issued out apologies for the disruptions.
Econet has also sent out the following message to subscribers:
Dear Customer. We sincerely apologise for the intermittent disruption in Voice, Data and EcoCash services. Our engineers are working flat out to restore service.
One thought on “Econet & EcoCash Apologize For Service Disruptions”
We need either MTN or Vodacom to compete with Econet. You can forget about the other 2. Are they still around?