MegaBoost Vs OneFusion: MegaBoost Outclasses OneFusion

Until yesterday, OneFusion was arguably the best offering Netone had to gain new subscribers. The once-beloved OneFusion allowed its users to access different services at a very affordable rate for 30 days. But unfortunately, Netone decided to revise and repackage its OneFusion which now makes it unattractive compared to Telecel’s MegaBoost.
Since MegaBoost and OneFusion offer many different packages (based on prices) which makes a comprehensive comparison difficult, I’m only going to use the $10 package, which they both have, to do a comparison.
|Service
|OneFusion $10
|MegaBoost $10
|On net minutes
|15
|150
|Off net minutes
|5
|25
|Data
|180 MB
|1 gig
|WhatsApp monthly
|90 MB
|500 MB & Unlimited text*
|Facebook monthly
|-
|200 MB
|SMSs
|5
|300
Evidently, what OneFusion is offering is peanuts compared to what you get on MegaBoost, no wonder why a number of people that I know are switching to MegaBoost. Even if we compare the $10 MegaBoost with OneFusion’s $20, Netone is still way behind Telecel, where Onefusion and MegaBoost are concerned.
|Megaboost $10
|OneFusion $20
|On net minutes
|150
|25
|Off net minutes
|25
|10
|Data
|1 gig
|400
|500 MB
|160
|200
|-
|SMSs
|300
|25
