[Video] Ever Wondered Why TelOne & Zol Sims Don’t Work In Some LTE Enabled Phones?

TelOne and Zol have mobile services that they are offering that make use of Sim cards. The service is LTE but regardless of a lot of smartphones being 4G LTE enabled, not all of them are able to connect to the ZOL and TelOne service. This video dives into the details as to why some phones cannot connect to the LTE services.

