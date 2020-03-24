Are You A Developer And Would Love To Join Techzim?

Hey, we are looking for driven coders who are interested in joining in the work we do.

We are making this call for applications quite open, we are looking for broad skillsets in different areas of our business. This is a good opportunity for you to tell us exactly what you are good at, what kinda stuff you like working on and the stuff you have done in the past.

Without getting too specific (Like I said we are trying to be broad), we have built on the web, built for mobile and built in the cloud. This is to just give you an idea of how open this call is.

We really hate CV’s, please don’t send us your CV. We prefer to hear from you in a human voice.

So how do you apply?

Email us at hey@techzim.co.zw. Tell us why you are the right person to join Techzim. Also let us know the programming languages you are proficient in and the language(s) you are currently learning and why.

Here are tasks that we need you to fulfill to help us understand how much of a fit you are:

Task 1

In two paragraphs or less, tell us what you would change on techzim.co.zw and how you would implement that change and of course why you would be making such a change.

Task 2

In two paragraphs or less, tell us what you have built in the last six months including the technologies and programming language(s) you used. Send us a link to the project.

We look forward to getting your email. All the best

PS: Techzim is fully remote so you can apply from wherever you are

