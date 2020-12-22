Subscribers may be up but NetOne is taking a beating in mobile data & voice traffic

NetOne saw a decent increase in the number of subscribers in Q3 2020 according to POTRAZ. However, NetOne doesn’t seem to have grown in key areas like mobile data and voice traffic market share.

Mobile Internet and Data traffic overall grew by 43% to record 14 878 TB in Q3 from the 10 704 registered in Q2 2020. All MNOs recorded growth in internet and data usage mainly because of the increasing data demands brought on by the pandemic.

With NetOne registering the largest increase in subscribers in Q3 one would think this would reflect in them increasing their market share in mobile internet and data traffic.

As you can see Netone’s market share shrunk by 9% which Telecel (0.1%) and Econet (8.9%) ate up. The story is the same for voice traffic:

NetOne were the biggest losers here too with 0.5% from Q2 followed by Econet with 0.3%. Telecel was the only MNO that increased it’s market share eating up the 0.8% dropped by its competitors.

This is very bad…

NetOne is effectively bleeding in the areas that matter most, voice and data are an MNO’s bread and butter. They can welcome as many new subscribers as they like but if those individuals aren’t helping to grow the company’s primary offerings then it doesn’t really achieve anything. I thought that NetOne would see a further increase from the 9.6% and 0.1% gains in data and voice traffic market share it saw in Q2 respectively.

The cause for the decline in voice traffic market share is unclear, there isn’t that much difference in prices across three MNOs. But data might have something to do with DroidVPN users the MNO has been trying to stamp out. If they are the cause of the data market share decline then NetOne has to step up its efforts in that respect.