Technikari Ep 7: If ZIPIT Smart takes off, how could EcoCash innovate to remain relevant?

Episode 7 of Technikari: We talk about ZIPIT Smart and the potential battle it will have with EcoCash.

However, we first chat a bit about ZimSwitch’s role as the national payments switch and then a look at what ZIPIT Smart actually is and all the benefits it has. Lastly, we pivot to EcoCash and how it can innovate to stay relevant if ZIPIT Smart takes off in a big way.

Technikari Episode 7 links:

Since its Christmas, we kept the recording going and you can check out the Technikari crew talk about Pizza, cooking and many other things.

Technikari Extra audio links:

