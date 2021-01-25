Econet bank USSD services are down… again

BancABC has just tweeted that it’s customers on Econet may not be able to access the bank through its *242# USSD.

The statement reads as follows:

Platform Notice

Please be advised that you may experience intermittent service on our *242# Econet USSD platform.


We are working on resolving this matter and will update you once normal service is restored.


Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.


For more information or assistance kindly contact us via:
Email: branchx@bancabc.com Telephone: 086777008758 Whatsapp: 0719018657, 0719018635, 0787120899 Skype: #ATeam1-9

BancABC

We checked on our end to see if there were any other issues on Econet linked accounts and so far Nedbank is saying “system busy” on Econet but it’s working fine on NetOne.

First Capital, NMB and Steward Bank as well are on limited functionality on Econet linked accounts.

This isn’t the first time we have encountered this. If you cast your minds back to late December a number of banks reported something similar. The issue as we found out was down to a Liquid Telecom “fibre link challenge“.

It might be a case of something similar happening this time around too and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time because of the lockdown. Hopefully, this is something that the folks at Econet and Liquid can have sorted out as soon as possible.

