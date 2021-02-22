Well… The day we have all been waiting for is here. Spotify is finally coming to Zimbabwe. This is part of the company’s expanse into 85 new markets.

The full list of markets is as follows:

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. advertisement via Engadget

New markets will have access to the service’s full global content library and Spotify will later adapt the catalogue to suit local tastes. Another added plus is that Spotify, according to the report by Engadget, will be working with local artists and rights holders in order to expand the libraries for each market.

This is great and sort of (SORT OF) softens the blow Zimbabweans suffered by the news that Skrill was leaving our teapot shaped country. It looks like there are some international services that are keen on making a move here.

There was no date mentioned for the launch, the report said: “over the coming days”. But I can live with “Spotify is coming to Zimbabwe” for now.