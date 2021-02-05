TelOne customers to face service disruption due to system maintenance

Earlier this year TelOne thanked its customers for bearing with it during the endless system upgrades the state-owned ISP held during the final half of 2020. Many thought that it was the last they would hear of a TelOne system maintenance or upgrade, but it seems like there are yet more kinks to be worked out of the system according to an SMS sent out to customers:

“TelOne advises of possible downtime as a result of scheduled maintenance work from 0000 0600 hours 7 Feb 2021. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.”

The hope here is that this doesn’t spill over into the next day like the system maintenance that TelOne held in October last year. We are after all in a lockdown and even though the hours they are doing this are where most would be off their devices (except the night owls). Hopefully, TelOne can get it done within the specified time frame.

