You can now top up your ZINARA toll gate card via ZIPIT

With Intercity travel now open to everyone after the President announced that the country will be moving to a level 2 lockdown. The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has rolled out ZIPIT recharges for their IceCash powered toll gate cards (aka Tolling Cards).
This is a feature that, to be honest, should have been available long ago. One wonders what could have been the hold-up. While ZIPIT recharges were being baked, ZINARA toyed with bronze age technology like coupons and even considered e-tolling to reduce the queues that are a feature at toll gates.
Both innovations are way behind and far ahead of the simple convenience of ZIPIT top-ups. At any rate, it’s good that ZINARA and IceCash have finally made the move. Participating banks announced by ZINARA are as follows:
- BancABC
- African Century
- First Capital
- Netone (Presumably meaning OneMoney)
- Agribank
- CABS
- Empower Bank
- FBC
- CBZ
- Nedbank
- NMB
- POSB
- Stanbic
- Steward Bank
- Success Bank
- Women’s Bank
- Ecobank
On that note, ZINARA put out the following statement concerning toll gate card KYC:
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) wishes to advise members of the public using the ZINARA Prepaid Tolling Card that they need to update the Know Your Customer (KYC) details on or before 06 October 2021. Failure to do so within the prescribed timeframe will result in the card being permanently blocked.
