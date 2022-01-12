Content creators! Apply for Comexposed & British Council’s Scripts and Bars project

Comexposed supported by Kay Media Africa, British Council and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation invites digital content creators and storytellers (writers, animators, illustrators, videographers, music producers, app and web developers) to apply to participate in an exciting project called Scripts and Bars, a Music and Literature Digital Content Creation Project. The first phase of the project will run from January to March 2022 with a series of workshops, digital content creation projects, networking and showcase events.

Successful content creators selected to participate will:

Have an opportunity to receive funding for creative projects

Gain new digital and creative business skills through participating in workshops and events facilitated by experts and veterans in the creative industry from the UK and Southern Africa.

Access opportunities to network and make new connections with other creatives in Zimbabwe and the UK

Collaborate with local and UK creatives to create new digital content

Access platforms to elevate their profile through showcasing work and skills to a wider audience in Southern Africa and the UK

Eligibility

Applicants must have been active in the music, literature, or digital content creation sectors for at least 2 years.

Applicants must be resident in Zimbabwe

Applicants must have a digital presence that showcases their portfolio of work

Applicants can be creatives such as writers, music producers, DJs, podcasters, digital artists, animators, videographers etc

Professionals who work within the creative economy such as artist managers, studio managers, hub leaders, promoters, arts administrators etc can also apply

Applicants must be within the 18-35 years age group

Women and those with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply

To apply, fill in and submit this form https://forms.gle/4ewayYcJFDZNUAWp9 by 19 January 2022. Successful applicants will be notified by 21 January 2022

