Aspiring & established digital marketers, check out this course

NKDigital is a Harare-based and registered company that is a representative of the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) for Zimbabwe. Its founder and director, Nikolina Kobali is an internationally certified DMI trainer that trained over 600 business owners and Zim DMI Alumni students. NKDigital will be running the world’s most recognized Digital Marketing Diploma Program for those that wish to boost their career and stay relevant.

The live lecture and online-based program is starting 19 February 2022 at SABRE Business Centre, 146 Enterprise Road, Harare.

The 5-week program will enable anyone to learn everything about digital to kickstart or boost a digital marketing career.

The main features and benefits of this internationally certified program include.

Locally available, internationally certificated diplomas.

Industry Validated by Google, Facebook, Twitter & Microsoft

From beginner to expert level courses available online and offline

This certification by the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) provides graduates with a passport to travel a world rich in opportunities and it is suitable for:

Entrepreneurs

School leavers and recent graduates

Traditional marketers wish to upskill to digital

Marketing executives

Marketing managers and senior managers

Digital marketing professionals

Students on a gap year

Career changers

No previous educational qualifications are required.

Why choose Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) program?

The DMI programs in digital marketing deliver unparalleled learning experiences. The programs are developed with the council of leading global marketers, so they are built and validated by industry, for the industry. DMI now has over 150,000 members globally so you get the skills that employers want and make your impact.

For full details or to register, visit the link HERE, contact 078 053 9188 or email contact@nikollinakobali.com

