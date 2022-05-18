Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator (MNO) Econet has announced in a tweet, that voice, data, and SMS bundles prices are going up tomorrow.
The statement by Econet reads as follows:
PUBLIC NOTICE
Dear Customers,
Please note, we will review our Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices effective, Thursday 19 May, 2022.
To access Voice & Data bundles dial *143#
To access SMS bundles dial *140#
Visit www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more information.
‘All other prices remain unchanged.
It’s a little strange that Econet as well as the other two MNOs still call it a “review” or a “price adjustment” instead of saying what it is which is an increase in tariffs…
Update
Econet clarifies that it is ZWL$ bundle prices that are going up.
7 thoughts on “Econet voice, data, and SMS bundle prices are going up tomorrow”
USD or RTGS which ones to be reviewed
Ya I pretend to be shocked 😱
It’s to AL to say that
“Eish! I dodged an effin bullet!”.
These were the first words of the day spoken out loud by a man slouching at his two-year-old temporary home workstation. His sleep-deprived bloodshot eyes took in the day-old headline ‘Econet voice, data, and SMS bundle prices are going up tomorrow’ as he shook his head, marvelling at the timing of it all.
It was just yesterday that he was cursing at a tiny smug dinosaur on his monitor that seemingly mocked him for depleting his data bundle! “That’s why you have short hands, Barney!!!” Never mind that the man had just been enjoying a crisp, 1440p documentary on the new Nissan Z, or that before that, he had binged on dozens of ‘Black Airforce Energy’ Anime reactions and wacky Guga Foods steak experiment videos! Barney did it!
Sighing, the man had calmed down and grudgingly purchased yet another bundle, barely two weeks after the last. It was double the size of the last one. He felt the agony in his wallet but he couldn’t afford to be caught out again, he had work to do! “Just let me catch you again!” he muttered as the dinosaur flickered out of existence.
Blinking his tired eyes rapidly, the man snapped out of his short walk down memory lane with a wry smile on his face, considering if the timing was his good or bad luck. “It’s just Zim life” he lamented as he cracked open the last energy drink he’d probably be able to afford this month, took a swig, and booted his machine. He was ready to work!
Meanwhile, in a dark, empty dimension, a pixelated dinosaur laughed maniacally as an ominous notification popped out the corner of the man’s freshly lit screen: Official Trailer | She-Hulk: Attorney at Law HD!
A deep, demonic voice rumbled throughout the dimension as ‘Barney’ said, “I’ll be back! I’ll ALWAYS be back!!!”
Cool lil prose
Okay, I loved that.
That was cool