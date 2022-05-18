Econet voice, data, and SMS bundle prices are going up tomorrow

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator (MNO) Econet has announced in a tweet, that voice, data, and SMS bundles prices are going up tomorrow.

The statement by Econet reads as follows:

PUBLIC NOTICE

Dear Customers,

Please note, we will review our Voice, Data & SMS bundle prices effective, Thursday 19 May, 2022.

To access Voice & Data bundles dial *143#

To access SMS bundles dial *140#

Visit www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more information.

‘All other prices remain unchanged. Econet on Twitter

It’s a little strange that Econet as well as the other two MNOs still call it a “review” or a “price adjustment” instead of saying what it is which is an increase in tariffs…

Dear Valued Customers,



Update

Econet clarifies that it is ZWL$ bundle prices that are going up.

