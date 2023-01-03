3ktv is beating South African channels in Zimbabwe, big deal or nah?

There is something about consuming something Zimbabwean, whether it be physical or digital. You get this weird patriotic feeling that is hard to explain.

You almost always know that you probably could have had some foreign alternative that would most likely have been better but for some reason, the local product satisfies more. Thanks for reading.

Regarding video content, YouTube has been a boon to the local content creator. I have my go-to Zimbos, and some regularly pull in tens of thousands of views per video.

I jumped on the TikTok bandwagon just to see what Zimbos were up to on there and I gotta admit, I’m hooked now. Those TikTokers also get good engagement.

There is no question that there is an appetite for local content. That’s why ZBC-TV’s failure is hard to stomach. A decades-long monopoly, enthusiastic content creators and a thirsty populace and yet nothing doing.

This all meant when the airwaves were opened up to other players we all rejoiced. It has not been quite the sprint we thought it was going to be but we can finally say there are other Zimbabwean television channels that are not ZBC-TV again.

See, TV still has a place in this country. For as much engagement YouTubers and TikTokers get, it is but a drop of what they would get if internet access was cheaper in the country. As a result, terrestrial and satellite TV are still important.

3ktv

One channel that has apparently been riding high is 3ktv. Licensed in 2020 and launched in 2022, the channel is now available on DStv. Of course, being on DStv is not an achievement in itself, there are some questionable channels on there, but it’s not nothing either.

What is impressive is that as Daily News is reporting, 3ktv is now more popular in Zimbabwe than South African channels. They say this includes channels under the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

This is not nothing but of course, we have to remember that we are not talking about SABC 1,2 and 3 as those are not available on DStv in Zimbabwe. Also to remember is that Daily News, who are doing the reporting are affiliated with 3ktv, being sister ventures.

You could also argue that DStv is not as popular as it once was. True. However, it remains that whoever has access to 3ktv also has access to those South African channels on there. Meaning they are voluntarily choosing to tune in to 3ktv.

Which South African channels?

So, which South African channels are being bested by 3ktv in Zimbabwe? Going through the DStv channel list I think of note are the Mzansi and Africa Magic channels. I know, albeit anecdotally, that those channels have some following in this country, what with the dramas/soapies they carry.

I think we have to classify the M-Net channels as South African too and ask, is 3ktv beating those too? It’s possible, after all, most of the M-Net channels are only available in the more expensive bouquets.

Even if that’s the case, it would still be a commendable feat for 3ktv. It would be all the evidence we need to know that there really is a raging thirst for Zimbabwean video content.

Having dropped off the satellite-TV train, I have not really experienced 3ktv personally and so cannot comment on the quality of programming on there. If you have indulged, please do let us know what that’s like in the comments section below.

Oh and putting 3ktv aside, you can let us know if you consume local content and if you do, which platform do you frequent?

Where are the set-top boxes?

Internet access is expensive in Zimbabwe and while DStv has some cheaper packages, it still requires a monthly subscription. So, for 3ktv to reach the heights it wants, it has to be available for free in the way ZBC-TV is.

It’s not going to be in that exact same way, we are moving away from analogue tv if you had forgotten. I think we can be forgiven for forgetting that’s the case. We are going digital at a slothly pace after all.

To this day, you cannot readily get the set-top box that allows you to watch these Zimbabwean channels. The word is always that the authorities are ‘starting to roll out the set-top boxes’ but on the ground, there is still a shortage.

For 3ktv and their competition’s sake I hope that is resolved soon. On that day, we could truly have our own OpenView, bringing eyeballs and content together.

