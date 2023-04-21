Techzim

ZETDC prepaid token system will be down for maintenance from 5 to 7 May

ZETDC will be running scheduled maintenance on the token system from the 5th to the 7th of May. As a result, you will be unable to purchase tokens during this period. It is advised that you purchase sufficient tokens to get you through this period and to ensure you do not get inconvenienced click here and save this calendar reminder on your phone.

This notice serves to advise all Valued Clients on the unavailability of the prepaid electricity token purchase system from Friday 5th of May 2023 extending to Sunday 7th of May 2023. This is to allow for a major system maintenance on the prepaid vending system.

Clients are therefore advised to make arrangements to purchase sufficient electricity tokens by the 4th of May to sustain them during the service disruption period.
The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted

