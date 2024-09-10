Meta’s new AI for WhatsApp Business claims to have capabilities tailored to business needs

You’ve probably heard the saying, “The best ability is availability.” While most would argue that ChatGPT is superior to Meta AI for many use cases, Meta AI counters with its widespread availability.

Meta AI is accessible through WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and the web, similar to other chatbots.

Interestingly, some people choose Meta AI even when they have access to alternatives like Gemini and other AI chatbots. I spoke to one such person just yesterday.

Meta AI was introduced to WhatsApp Business, but it didn’t work for me initially. It’s functioning now, but Meta has since launched another AI assistant specifically for WhatsApp Business (WB) called “AI for WhatsApp Business.”

The first question is: Was this new assistant necessary if WB users already had access to Meta AI?

The initial integration of Meta AI with WB was a bit clunky—and, to be honest, still somewhat confusing. You couldn’t access Meta AI in the WB mobile app, but you could if you linked your WB account to a desktop app. This confusion arose because there isn’t a dedicated WB app; instead, users rely on the WhatsApp Messenger app, causing issues.

As I mentioned, accessing Meta AI this way didn’t work initially—it simply wouldn’t respond. Now, it does respond, but since there’s no button to access it from the mobile app, it uses a US phone number and describes itself as an AI character in its description.

That was then; this is now…

AI for WhatsApp Business

Why the different name? Apparently, this AI differs from Meta AI. I asked both AIs what set “AI for WhatsApp Business” apart from Meta AI, and here’s what they said:

Meta AI : “Think of me as a general-purpose AI assistant, while ‘AI for WhatsApp Business’ is a specialised tool for businesses to manage their WhatsApp conversations.”

: “Think of me as a general-purpose AI assistant, while ‘AI for WhatsApp Business’ is a specialised tool for businesses to manage their WhatsApp conversations.” AI for WhatsApp Business: “I have capabilities tailored to business needs, such as managing your business presence, running ads, and engaging customers. While I share some similarities with Meta AI, my primary focus is on business-related tasks and providing business-specific solutions.”

Don’t confuse these two with a separate solution called “AI from Meta,” which WB users in select countries have been testing for the past few months.

As for AI for WB, its key features can be summarised as follows:

Conversational AI : Helps businesses manage customer inquiries, streamline searches, and personalise marketing.

: Helps businesses manage customer inquiries, streamline searches, and personalise marketing. Image Generation : Enables businesses to create images and marketing content within chats using prompts. The AI can also animate images and generate custom stickers.

: Enables businesses to create images and marketing content within chats using prompts. The AI can also animate images and generate custom stickers. Marketing Campaigns : Assists in creating targeted campaigns, optimising ads, and engaging with customers who show interest (e.g., abandoned carts). It even uses behavioural data from Facebook and Instagram to target marketing messages.

: Assists in creating targeted campaigns, optimising ads, and engaging with customers who show interest (e.g., abandoned carts). It even uses behavioural data from Facebook and Instagram to target marketing messages. Customer Service Automation: Supports businesses in responding to customer queries about products, services, and transactions, providing product recommendations and updates.

If you’re a business user, explore what this new AI can do for you—you might just find the competitive edge you’ve been seeking.

AI for WhatsApp Business is rolling out, so look out for it in your app.

