ZBC Announced The Launch Of Their App And Social Media Reacted

When ZBC announced the launch of their app, I felt quite happy for the national broadcaster which is edging closer and closer to their goals of “digitalising”. Or is it digitization? Anyway, let’s just call it digital migration. So here I was expecting a good response for the national broadcasters’ efforts in adopting tech but lo and behold the tweet announcing the app is littered with some heated responses, some of which we can’t even embed in this article.

Here are some of the responses ZBC has been getting since announcing their app;

My handset is immune to @ZBCNewsonline app. advertisement — Joseph Mhlanga (@thenutcracker72) March 11, 2019

I'd rather watch paint dry. — . (@Mungonie_) March 11, 2019

Asi you now want to introduce ma phone licence? — ozpnʞnᴚ 4 RєαL 🐾 (@SimsRko) March 11, 2019

Kana isina chi lie detector app yacho garayi nayo kuma sub standard studio enyu, coz chokwadi chamogona kutaura inguva ne date chete — gregory mago (@gregorymago) March 11, 2019

Kana kesign language hakapinde denga kanonyepera zvirema fty — GHOST💀 (@Graham83715532) March 12, 2019

What if u lying kuti theres an app like that. Beta to use my data on candy crush. — chikandamina (@gerrytf04) March 11, 2019

Hahaha, y’all should have saved this one for April fools day! 😂😂😂 — Calvin Munhuweyi (@calvinmunhuweyi) March 12, 2019

It’s not all doom and gloom

I’m glad some of the people who responded to the tweets can see that this is a positive step for ZBC…

Despite getting butchered in the comments after asking people to download their app, ZBC has 10 000+ downloads pic.twitter.com/NNidF5SlCH — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) March 12, 2019

Thank you. I have seen the comments. At least ZBC has an engaging following. It would have been worse if there were no comments at all. It would suggest nobody is interested in what they have to say. Negative comments are better than no comments. They help in quality improvement — Nick mangwana (@nickmangwana) March 12, 2019

Quality of content aside, this is a great development that will widen ZBC's audience reach. No doubt a lot of people in the Zimbabwean diaspora will find value in using this App to keep updated on developments back home. — MISAZimbabwe (@misazimbabwe) March 12, 2019

If we’re not looking at the content which is very divisive having an application is a positive step for ZBC and it’s a few positive tech changes that have taken place at the national broadcaster. The app also has over 10 000 downloads which means there are more than a handful of people willing to test the application.

ZBC now has an app you can stream news from. Will this app make it to your phone or tablet? — Techzim (@Techzim) March 12, 2019

Download the ZBC Live App on the Google Play Store

ZBC Zimbabwe Broadcasting corporation is a state controlled broadcaster in Zimbabwe. Read More About ZBC

