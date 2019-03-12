advertisement

Home » Media » ZBC Announced The Launch Of Their App And Social Media Reacted

ZBC Announced The Launch Of Their App And Social Media Reacted

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

When ZBC announced the launch of their app, I felt quite happy for the national broadcaster which is edging closer and closer to their goals of “digitalising”. Or is it digitization? Anyway, let’s just call it digital migration. So here I was expecting a good response for the national broadcasters’ efforts in adopting tech but lo and behold the tweet announcing the app is littered with some heated responses, some of which we can’t even embed in this article.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Here are some of the responses ZBC has been getting since announcing their app;

It’s not all doom and gloom

I’m glad some of the people who responded to the tweets can see that this is a positive step for ZBC…

 

If we’re not looking at the content which is very divisive having an application is a positive step for ZBC and it’s a few positive tech changes that have taken place at the national broadcaster. The app also has over 10 000 downloads which means there are more than a handful of people willing to test the application.

Download the ZBC Live App on the Google Play Store

ZBC

Zimbabwe Broadcasting corporation is a state controlled broadcaster in Zimbabwe. Read More About ZBC

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Share
Tweet
Share

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Fn4Nj1BpeiBAo0m4UgVRsv

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.