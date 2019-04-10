TelOne’s DEOD Announces List Of Zim Shows Coming To The Platform

At the launch of DEOD last year, TelOne made it clear that their ultimate goal would be to have local shows on the platform along with the international content already there.

advertisement

Progress on that front has been made and 5 months after the promise was made, TelOne has some in-house talent on their roster. The company has signed a deal with local aggregator and distributor Zollywood. This deal will allow DEOD to air a selection of Zollywood movies on a rent per title basis.

We are excited to be launching our first local content catalogue as a key milestone in making the DEOD platform useful in promoting local productions. We have opened up to more local content producers and aggregators and we are confident this will strengthen the local arts industry in a big way advertisement Chipo Mtasa – TelOne Managing Director

Zollywood’s selection of movies includes the following titles:

The In-Laws – an offbeat comedy about two parents who travel from Africa to attend their daughter’s graduation ceremony. Throw in a European daughter In-law who is married to their only son who is seen as a good for nothing aspiring artist and the result is this hilarious cultural clash (Directors: Tony Mliswa and Demetria Karongah and starring Demetria Karongah, Ashley Majaya , Julie Ann Burleton and King Alfred as Joe)

– an offbeat comedy about two parents who travel from Africa to attend their daughter’s graduation ceremony. Throw in a European daughter In-law who is married to their only son who is seen as a good for nothing aspiring artist and the result is this hilarious cultural clash (Directors: Tony Mliswa and Demetria Karongah and starring Demetria Karongah, Ashley Majaya , Julie Ann Burleton and King Alfred as Joe) Mwanaskana 1 and 2 – a drama about a girl who grew up to realize that the man she had known all her life to be her father was not her biological father (Directed and Produced by Beauty Nakai Tsuro)

– a drama about a girl who grew up to realize that the man she had known all her life to be her father was not her biological father (Directed and Produced by Beauty Nakai Tsuro) Sores of Emmanuel – a powerful story about a single dad, Emmanuel Mutema, who will do whatever it takes to make sure his children get the right education to make their dreams a reality, (Directed by Edmore Ndhlovu, Joe Njagu and Rufaro Kaseke).

– a powerful story about a single dad, Emmanuel Mutema, who will do whatever it takes to make sure his children get the right education to make their dreams a reality, (Directed by Edmore Ndhlovu, Joe Njagu and Rufaro Kaseke). Neria

Through the Night 1

When The Voice Sings

Sabhuku Vharazipi

Tariro The Voice Within

More Time

State of Malambia

Zollywood’s CEO was also upbeat about the partnership which will no doubt increase the reach of their movies significantly:

We are really excited with the partnership that we have established with TelOne DEOD, such a strong brand. We couldn’t have found a better partner to enhance the Zollywood Limited mission to bring Zimbabwean content to viewers worldwide. We are promising exciting times ahead for Zimbabwean Film lovers. This is only the beginning of bigger things to come . Tony Mliswa – CEO of Zollywood

TelOne is not the only streaming service looking to shine a light on local content. Last year Kwese also committed to increasing their focus on local content and they recently added a local show which my colleague didn’t have the kindest words for.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares