ZOL customers demand the ISP “justify” the most recent price hike – Are they the bad guys?

So ZOL increased their prices again yesterday. This you probably know if you read Techzim, are a ZOL customer or you just heard the outrage on social media.
For the past few months, ZOL has been increasing prices pretty significantly and there really hasn’t been a clear explanation as to why the prices are going up even in US$ terms as well. Following the most recent price increment a number of ZOL customers took to social media to understand what’s going on and raise some important issues;
Why is the US$ price increasing?
Customers are perplexed at the fact that US$ pricing is increasing alongside ZW$ pricing. One customer posed the following question online?
So Zol increased its prices by almost 200%. With the current black market rate of 85 to 90. It means 100GB is costing around 60USD. 3 months ago the same 100GB was priced around 25USD. What justifies the price increase in USD.Via Twitter
To be fair to ZOL the US$ price has been the same since 2017;
|Package
|Speed
|Price
|Data cap
|Family Entertainment
|20
|$149
|Unlimited
|Modern Family
|30
|$199
|Unlimited
|Power Pack
|50
|$259
|Unlimited
|Turbo Pack
|100
|$339
|Unlimited
The only package that has increased in price is the Power Pack (from US$250 to US$290). The problem here is two-fold (i) US$ was more commonly available in 2017 (correct me if my memory serves me wrong) and (ii) the exchange rates made those prices more palatable.
Pricing of capped packages is actually more favourable if we’re just comparing the prices back then to what you get now (on paper);
|Packages
|Old Prices-2017 (US$)
|Data allocation in 2017
|Price in 2020 (US$)
|Data allocation in 2020
|Fibroniks Lite
|$29
|25GB
|$29
|40GB
|Basic Essentials
|$39
|35GB
|$39
|50GB
|Family Essentials
|$89
|75GB
|$89
|100GB
If we’re being factual, in 2020 consumers are actually getting more or exactly the same data for the same price compared to what consumers were getting 3 years ago. Not only from a data allocation perspective but also when we talk about speed (excluding Wibroniks customers). In 2018 ZOL bumped up the internet speeds on these packages – which suggests that for Fibroniks customers at least, the current deal is actually better than it was 3 years ago.
Looking at the above tables, what has changed is the fact that consumers have far less disposable income and on ZOL’s part, I think a fair criticism is that the quality of service has dropped and their reputation has taken a hit.
Let’s talk about that now…
The quality of service issues
ZOL has always been the more expensive option when it comes to home internet. This was ok because the service was world class – or it was the best Zimbos had experienced. Nowadays though, not so much. Consumers are subjected to weekly maintenance updates that disrupt connectivity and even after maintenance, it seems consumers are not as happy as they were with the quality of service.
Zol yacho quality of service has been real poor of late. Hopefully at that price they will make it work properly.Consumer complaining on Twitter
Maybe if the quality of service wasn’t poor consumers would notice that the pricing of the service when pegged against the US$ has always been the same and over the past few months was actually cheaper than ZOL intended it to be.
6 thoughts on “ZOL customers demand the ISP “justify” the most recent price hike – Are they the bad guys?”
True to form, the expectations for ZOL to perform are there, and when the Fibronix packages came out they were really good, everything worked and went as advertised. Then, like all great businesses in the place they get greedy. I suspect the issue became that ZOL over subscribed the platform and it showed when subscribers started to suffer on band width. In 2017 i was paying the $150 for the Family entertainment package, and in 2017 when you did speed tests, you got very close to your 20mbps speeds. Do the speed test now and see how it compares. Dont get anything near now, but i am still paying the same. Customer service is not what it used to be. How long do we stand out side the ZOL offices now? And we are still expected to pay the same as 2017.
The frustration being a ZOL customer in 2020 is not lost on me but I do genuinely think the challenges they are going through are partly reflective of the fact that the environment they are operating in is not exactly known for being kind to businesses
Wibroniks Home Unlimited was $50usd in 2017 and now it costs $119usd, what kind of a price increase is that? The service is poor and now unaffordable to consumers.
I shared the price tables for the 2017 pricing, the prices were mostly the same as they are today but because we were using bond notes which were pegged at 1:1 with the USD$ it seemed significantly cheaper (and it was I guess) than it does now.
We don’t have an income that is our problem otherwise I would be happy to pay. Coronovirus has stopped my business in it’s tracks
prices used to be 149 – 200 & 300