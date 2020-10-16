TelOne has scheduled another network upgrade

TelOne has released a statement notifying customer of another Network Upgrade. The statement reads as follows:
Client Notice
Network Upgrade Update
We wish to advise our valued clients that we shall once again be carrying out a critical network upgrade from midnight on the 16th of October 2020. We expect to have completed this delicate exercise by 8 am on the 17th of October 2020.
The ongoing series of upgrades are intended to improve our network capacity and the quality of experience on our Broadband service.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this process.
TelOne
TELONE MANAGEMENT
16/10/2020
This is the third network upgrade in the space of three weeks. The first occurred between 3/10/2020 and 4/10/2020. It didn’t finish then as it spilt over beyond the time frame TelOne had announced.
TelOne announced a second stage to the network upgrade which took place between the 8th and 11th of October 2020. This most recent announcement marks the third network upgrade announced by the state-owned ISP. Hopefully, TelOne is close to completing its network upgrades and that this is the last in the series.
