Steward Bank warns public of housing project fraudsters

Steward Bank has released a statement regarding scammers who are saying they are representatives of the bank in its Ruwa Fairview Housing project.

The statement from Steward Bank reads as follows:

Dear Valued Customers,

Steward Bank has noted with concern that there are some individuals purporting to represent the Bank in the sale of Ruwa Fairview Housing Units which are owned by the Bank. These individuals are said to be demanding a deposit for the housing loans with the balance being paid in instalments over a period of time. Members of the public are advised that the Bank has neither appointed nor authorised any individuals to conduct transactions on its behalf and the Bank will not be held responsible for any transactions conducted outside the Bank’s official channels. Members of the public are requested to report any individuals purporting to be selling the Bank’s housing units to their nearest police station or contact us on any of our touchpoints. We encourage members of the public to remain diligent and not to fall prey to these fraudsters. When in doubt, call us on 0772191191 or 0808 8888. Steward Bank (via Pindula)

