OpenView to start blocking decoders that are outside South Africa

Popular free-to-air satellite TV provider OpenView which offers a range of channels like eTV, SABC, France 24 and more is going to be blocking decoders that are outside South Africa. Chatter of this surfaced on WhatsApp and we reached out to Openview to verify the messages that were circulating and this is the response we got:

Currently Openview has a license to only operate in South Africa. Meaning, we are not authorized to extend our service outside the borders of the Republic of South Africa. We are hoping to expand to other African countries at a later stage, but at this point we are more focused on growing our South African Viewership. For now we have taken a decision to block decoders being used outside our legal jurisdiction. OpenView

So it looks like if you are in Zimbabwe and you have an openview decoder you will soon be cutoff if you haven’t already. This is will will definitely affect a number of households in Zimbabwe who have OpenView as their primary source of entertainement and news.

Fortunately there is an alternative that doesn’t require a decoder but you’ll need to have an internet connection if you want to continue enjoying OpenView in this way and you can find a link to that below:

How to watch OpenView TV shows for free without the decoder

