OpenView to start blocking decoders that are outside South Africa

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
OpenView decoders blocking

Popular free-to-air satellite TV provider OpenView which offers a range of channels like eTV, SABC, France 24 and more is going to be blocking decoders that are outside South Africa. Chatter of this surfaced on WhatsApp and we reached out to Openview to verify the messages that were circulating and this is the response we got:

Currently Openview has a license to only operate in South Africa. Meaning, we are not authorized to extend our service outside the borders of the Republic of South Africa. We are hoping to expand to other African countries at a later stage, but at this point we are more focused on growing our South African Viewership.  For now we have taken a decision to block decoders being used outside our legal jurisdiction.

OpenView

So it looks like if you are in Zimbabwe and you have an openview decoder you will soon be cutoff if you haven’t already. This is will will definitely affect a number of households in Zimbabwe who have OpenView as their primary source of entertainement and news.

Fortunately there is an alternative that doesn’t require a decoder but you’ll need to have an internet connection if you want to continue enjoying OpenView in this way and you can find a link to that below:

How to watch OpenView TV shows for free without the decoder

12 thoughts on “OpenView to start blocking decoders that are outside South Africa

  2. how are they going to block decoders? i mean, it is a satellite service afterall isnt? they cant really just narrow the coverage to just rsa

    Reply

  3. So isnt there any other free to air decoder available in our region. That is besides the kwese. Back then we used to have wiztech and philibao.

    Reply

  4. Lies you just need to upgrade your decoder if you have an old NDS decoder and buy decoder which is 2-3 years with newer tech PVR Supported

    Reply

  7. Guys why does openview decide to cut us people who are out of SA. House of Zwide barely has a month and they cut us off😭😭😭

    Reply

  8. And that is the only reliable source of intertainment in Zimbabwe so far, How can they be so wicked, after all it’s their business growing beyond borders.

    Reply

  9. If expanding is part of their future plans why not just do it now. Im willing to bet that 3 quarters of their users is made up by us the pple they want to cut off majority of South africans afford DSTV
    They shuld just do it now we really need this EPL is about to start.

    Reply

  11. Haaaaaaaaaa.There’s no other decorder that can offer free fun channels like OV did.It’s a shame that they are cutting us off.

    Reply

