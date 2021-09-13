Android 12 might be coming in October

Various versions of Android 12’s beta have been available since the mobile operating system was announced back in May. The final version of the OS, however, has taken far longer to come out than those that have come before it. There is some news to a release date, according to Mishaal Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of XDA, the final version of Google’s Android 12 could be available in October.

The Android 12 stable update may be released on October 4, as that's when Google plans to release to AOSP. This tentative release date was also mentioned by a 3PL. pic.twitter.com/PMN802gQj0 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 12, 2021

Now, it is by no means a certainty that the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for the new operating system will come in October. But with Google’s Pixel 6 rumoured to launch in the same month, it could be plausible that we see Android 12 in and around the launch of the smartphone.

On that note, it might be some time yet till we see Android 12 on other smartphones. Some smartphone makers usually wait until an update to the new OS has been released to roll out their versions of it. An example of this trend is the recent delay of the Samsung Android 12 beta which was meant to come out last week.

