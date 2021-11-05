2022 Tax Clearance Certificates will be automatically issued to compliant clients

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced that Tax Clearance (ITF 263) Certificates will be auto-generated for compliant customers. This move looks to try to beat out the usual rush that happens every year which results in ZIMRA’s systems being overwhelmed.

The full statement by ZIMRA on the auto-generation of tax clearance certificates is as follows:

PUBLIC NOTICE

ISSUANCE OF TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATES (ITF 263) FOR THE YEAR 2022

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) would like to inform all its valued clients that year 2022 ITF 263s will be auto-generated by the ZIMRA system to compliant clients only and thereafter, sent through email addresses that are captured in the ZIMRA database. From henceforth, compliant clients are no longer required to apply for a tax clearance. Clients are therefore, implored to ensure that they

have complied with the following in order to access their ITF263 for year 2022:

Updated Tax Affairs – All registered Clients should be up to date with:

i) submission of their tax returns,

ii) tax payments.

iii) all debts should be cleared, where debts are outstanding, payment terms should be arranged with ZIMRA officials, way before 31 December 2021.

Master data – Clients should ensure that their master data information is correct and up to date. Master data includes the following:

i) Physical Address,

ii) Email Address,

iii) Telephone Number,

iv) Bank Accounts and

v) Industry Classification.

Where email addresses being used are not the ones that are in the database, kindly fill in Rev 2 form obtainable from the ZIMRA website.

Fiscalisation and interface – Clients registered for Value Added Tax (VAT),

should ensure that they are fully interfaced for multi-currency with their invoice/ receipts showing currency of transaction.

Please note that the devices should be configured to show:



 Transactions done in local currency ZW$

 Transactions done in foreign currency like the US$



Kindly note that 2022 tax clearances will be generated to compliant Clients from 08 November 2021. Tax clearances for LCO an MCO clients will expire on 31st December 2022 while the rest of the regions will expire 12 months from date of issue. This will

result in some tax clearances expiring in 2023.

For any ITF263 related enquiries, clients are advised to continue using the following

email addresses:



1) Large Client Office (LCO) –itf263queriesdesklco@zimra.co.zw

2) Medium Clients Office (MCO) – itf263queriesdeskmco@zimra.co.zw

3) Small Clients Office (SCO) – itf263queriesdesksco@zimra.co.zw

4) Region 2 – itf263queriesdeskregion2@zimra.co.zw

5) Region 3 – itf263queriesdeskregion3@zimra.co.zw

Submit Tax Returns online via ZIMRA e-services http://www.efiling.zimra.co.zw or

alternatively use email addresses as published on ZIMRA website.

All Tax Payments, use ZIMRA Bank Accounts on website

https://www.zimra.co.zw/profile/203

ZIMRA