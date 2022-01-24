Entrepreneurs! Applications for ZimTrade Eagle’s Nest are open!!!

ZimTrade has announced that applications for the 2022 Edition of The Eagle’s Nest Youth Export Incubator are now open. The initiative is there to help young export traders by providing them with a platform to pitch their ideas, mentorship as well as operational support.

Stand a chance to WIN a ZimTrade Export Development Package that includes market linkages, tailor-made financial package, facilitation of international trade fairs, mentorship and more.

Eligibility to participate in youth export incubation programme

For businesses to be eligible for selection they should have the following qualities:

Should be run by someone between the ages of 18-35

The business should be involved in value addition or horticultural products (excludes mining and fuel)

Should be easily scalable and demonstrate that it has been operating for at least two years

The business should be locally owned and innovative

Phase 1: Eagel’s Nest Pitch Week

This stage will consist of 100 SMEs throughout the country selected after the submission of short export project proposals (1 page). After their proposal is approved, they will go through an export awareness seminar and will perform an elevator “pitch” in front of a panel of judges. This programme will be conducted in four major cities, that is, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare and shall culminate in the selection of youth-owned 50 SMEs for the next stage.

Phase 2: Eagel’s Nest The Incubator

The 50 SMEs will receive capacity-building assistance after a needs assessment is conducted which will include training in the following:

Marketing and Branding for International Competitiveness

Export Packaging Training

Quality Management

Financial Management

Intellectual Property Management

Selected youth-led businesses will receive mentorship from the ZimTrade Associate trainers on export enable them to become exporters of their product or service on an ongoing basis. Thereafter they will produce an export marketing plan and will also pitch their proposals in front of a panel of judges. 10 youth-owned SMEs will be selected from this phase.

Phase 3: Flight of the Eagle

The 10 selected youth-owned SMEs will receive technical support from a team of both local collaborators and international experts. Local collaborators will include:

Advertising Agency- To assist the youth-owned SMEs on branding issues

ZIMRA -To assist with registration for trade agreements

Freight Forwarders – To assist with distribution strategy

PUM &SES Experts – to assist in various areas including production

Selected youth-led businesses will receive mentorship from prominent entrepreneurs from the industry. After receiving support, the 10 youth-owned SMEs will contest in the national final where the overall winner will be selected.

Applications close on the 31st of March 2022 and you can find the form with the link here

