We ran into BancABC at ZITF 2022

We ran into BancABC at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair ZITF 2022. Shingai Vutoyi one of the Branch Managers for BancABC was kind enough to talk us through what the bank was up to at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF 2022).

You can watch the tour of BancABC’s booth at ZITF 2022 with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here.

