Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

We ran into BancABC at ZITF 2022

Posted on by Staff Writer
BancABC, Netflix DStv free Prepaid US$ Visa, RTGS transfers, down, ZITF 2022

We ran into BancABC at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair ZITF 2022. Shingai Vutoyi one of the Branch Managers for BancABC was kind enough to talk us through what the bank was up to at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF 2022).

You can watch the tour of BancABC’s booth at ZITF 2022 with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here.

You should also read

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).