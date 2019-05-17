advertisement

Home » Social Media » Twitter Reacts To Econet’s New Yo Mix App

Twitter Reacts To Econet’s New Yo Mix App

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Yo Mix is back and there are some changes, whilst it’s no longer as compelling (in terms of cost of data) it’s now open to all ages which was a widely requested feature.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

We went through Twitter to gauge the reaction that an app that was once held so dearly by subscribers would get and it’s a mixed bag.


Some hate it
Some love it

Not really Yo Mix if you’re forced to buy voice and SMSs

There’s a funny joke I often see circulating around these days about the 3 stages of life in Zimbabwe:

  1. Birth
  2. Hezvo
  3. Death

It seems even products go through the same life cycle and right now it looks like Yo Mix is firmly in the Hezvo phase. Hopefully it won’t be followed by death and the product can stick around and become a subscriber favourite once again.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share1
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Bl7uajoOitLBETzNnvAd9K

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

3 thoughts on “Twitter Reacts To Econet’s New Yo Mix App

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: