Twitter Reacts To Econet’s New Yo Mix App

Yo Mix is back and there are some changes, whilst it’s no longer as compelling (in terms of cost of data) it’s now open to all ages which was a widely requested feature.

advertisement

We went through Twitter to gauge the reaction that an app that was once held so dearly by subscribers would get and it’s a mixed bag.

Yomix iya yadzoka dai isina kudzoka hayo😂😂 mamboona ma price ekupenga ariko vanorwara kurwara chaiko ndakuita uninstall chi App Chacho ndatowesta Data advertisement — 5⃣ive👑 (@tudzaa) May 16, 2019

Some hate it



Personally as a youth I thank Econet for bringing back this great App. Its not business as usual in our country. YoMix works for me @econet_support please bring back Buddie Zone too!!! — Garai Ditima (@DitimaGarai) May 17, 2019 Some love it

Deleting this yomix app not downing it again, ma rate acho kudhura kunge kutenga USD ne ecocash pa blackmarket, #YoMix pic.twitter.com/71UGTTxo2I — Macdonald Ndebele (@macdonaldndebet) May 17, 2019

Deleting this yomix app not downing it again, ma rate acho kudhura kunge kutenga USD ne ecocash pa blackmarket, #YoMix pic.twitter.com/71UGTTxo2I — Macdonald Ndebele (@macdonaldndebet) May 17, 2019



I thought the whole idea of @elevateyouthzw yomix was to make the data cheaper,.. The new mixing options are 💩,. Buying daily bundles is cheaper. — Táté (@takokerai) May 16, 2019

The way @elevateyouthzw are sending their #yomix-is-back-and-better sounds as if yavanani bt yoooh…. It has come for our kidneys and left limps chaiko @cypd . From $2gig to $18gig😂😂. Even rates on the street haasati asvika ikoko wani. — kudaim (@Inno_km) May 17, 2019

Tweet yandakaita nezuro about Yomix ndine ka feeling kekuti Marketing Department yavo 😂 irikuita Up in arms kundi Attacker ndingaite support zvakadai hameno vamwe vakuchipisirwa but kwandiri zvikudhura so @econetzimbabwe ndingabuditse 😂 64 Rtgs kutenga 3.6gig shuwa shuwa pic.twitter.com/9dWuLmdZnp — 5⃣ive👑 (@tudzaa) May 17, 2019

Even though YoMix yadzoka hayo, the pricing is now outrageous @econetzimbabwe @econet_support munopenga chete — Eurah Mutukwa (@EurahM) May 17, 2019

Dear @elevateyouthzw

Thank you for bringing back YoMix



Below are my minimum purchase. Is there a way i can remove voice and text pic.twitter.com/6QfgVRekhO — 🆒🔃 (@MandeSimba) May 17, 2019 Not really Yo Mix if you’re forced to buy voice and SMSs

So the more you use the more yomix become too expensive ummm 😂 nyanyiest….am buying the new one for data kana zvakadaro — Musawenkosi Mangena M (@marvelmangena) May 17, 2019

There’s a funny joke I often see circulating around these days about the 3 stages of life in Zimbabwe:

Birth Hezvo Death

It seems even products go through the same life cycle and right now it looks like Yo Mix is firmly in the Hezvo phase. Hopefully it won’t be followed by death and the product can stick around and become a subscriber favourite once again.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares