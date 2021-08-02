Cassava Smartech to become EcoCash Holdings Ltd to avoid confusion

Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe is getting a facelift, in an announcement to stakeholders the company notified all concerned parties that they are going to be shifting to the name EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited to avoid confusion.

Cassava’s Statement on the name change reads as follows:

Members are advised that the Company’s controlling shareholder, Econet Global Limited, owns other businesses outside Zimbabwe that have the word “Cassava” in their name. Apart from the common shareholder, such businesses are separate from the Company.

In order to avoid confusion and to align the name of the Company with the Company’s main operating subsidiary, EcoCash (Private) Limited, the company shall seek a Special Resolution of Members at the next Annual General Meeting to change its name from Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited to EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited. The Company has already secured the written consent of the Registrar of Companies to change its name to EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, subject to the provisions of Section 26 of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act, [Chapter 24:31].

Members are further advised that, pending the change of name approval at the next AGM, the directors have resolved that the Company shall use EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe as its trading or assumed name effective 7th August 2021, subject to compliance with Section 29 of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31] and any other approvals that may be required in this regard. Cassava Smartech

