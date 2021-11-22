Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

RECHARGE

Nyaradzo logo

ZOL extends LTE service coverage to 4 new cities

Posted on by Staff Writer
ZOL Fibroniks billboard Twitter TelOne, LTE cities

ZOL has yet again added new locations to its LTE network.

Our LTE service is now live in more locations near you! Explore without limits. Turn It Up with Zimbabwe’s Leading LTE service.

ZOL on Twitter

The new cities that have been added to ZOL ever-growing list of locations are Chivhu, Chegutu, Chipinge and Karoi. These new areas come just a couple of months after the internet service provider announced a 28 location expansion and base station capacity increase.

Additionally, ZOL has pushed itself further ahead of its competition, TelOne’s Blaze and Utande’ LTE. Both are still locked in Harare, however, at the launch of Utande’s Facebook partnership, it was mentioned that we should expect a coverage expansion in the near future.

You should also check out

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

4 thoughts on “ZOL extends LTE service coverage to 4 new cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).