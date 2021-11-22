ZOL has yet again added new locations to its LTE network.
Our LTE service is now live in more locations near you! Explore without limits. Turn It Up with Zimbabwe's Leading LTE service.
Our LTE service is now live in more locations near you! Explore without limits.— ZOL Zimbabwe (@ZOLconnect) November 22, 2021
Turn It Up with Zimbabwe’s Leading LTE service. Click the following link for a coverage map https://t.co/NHRnG5ggRr #LineRekumaraini #DATArinotengeka #ZOLWibroniks #youdeservetolivelikethis pic.twitter.com/yVbWxWycGS
The new cities that have been added to ZOL ever-growing list of locations are Chivhu, Chegutu, Chipinge and Karoi. These new areas come just a couple of months after the internet service provider announced a 28 location expansion and base station capacity increase.
Additionally, ZOL has pushed itself further ahead of its competition, TelOne’s Blaze and Utande’ LTE. Both are still locked in Harare, however, at the launch of Utande’s Facebook partnership, it was mentioned that we should expect a coverage expansion in the near future.
4 thoughts on “ZOL extends LTE service coverage to 4 new cities”
Zvinoshanda sei ma Sim acho achinetsa
Can you add the current pricing as well
yeeeeeeehhhhhh, finally Chegaz!!!!
takungonzii isai booster pamba