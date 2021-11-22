ZOL extends LTE service coverage to 4 new cities

ZOL has yet again added new locations to its LTE network.

The new cities that have been added to ZOL ever-growing list of locations are Chivhu, Chegutu, Chipinge and Karoi. These new areas come just a couple of months after the internet service provider announced a 28 location expansion and base station capacity increase.

Additionally, ZOL has pushed itself further ahead of its competition, TelOne’s Blaze and Utande’ LTE. Both are still locked in Harare, however, at the launch of Utande’s Facebook partnership, it was mentioned that we should expect a coverage expansion in the near future.

