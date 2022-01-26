Zim e-health startups! Check out this Africa-wide accelerator

The African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), has announced that applications are open for the AUDA-NEPAD Home Grown Solutions (HGS) Accelerator for e-health or health-focused startups.

The accelerator programme focusing on growth and mature stage African healthcare companies, conceptualized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in a realization of the potential of local private sector solutions to strengthen the continent’s pandemic resilience.

Selected companies will receive highly customized advisory support delivered by a world-class panel of experts. This Acceleration programme is augmented with a supporting network of organizations that includes the likes of World Food Programme, Africa CDC, GIZ (German Development Agency), Rwandan Development Board, CSIR, AAIC, Ecobank Foundation, Aga Khan Foundation, World Health Organization, UNIDO, Afreximbank and others.

The AUDA-NEPAD HGS Accelerator will work in collaboration with startups to design and deliver a customized, six-month acceleration roadmap, to support your company’s specific growth needs across three key areas: Context-specific advisory, investor readiness and matching to strategic partners.

Requirements

1. Be a for-profit company at the growth or mature stage

2. Strengthen Africa’s healthcare system

3. Be described as a Home Grown Solution

The application needs to be filled in one-go. Therefore, if you want to prepare the answers in advance and discuss them with your team, kindly access the full set of questions HERE.

Before proceeding with the application process, please have prepared PDF’s (max 5MB) that describe the qualifications of your company founders and leadership team as well as any pitch deck or company description document you would like to share. (Application form HERE)

You should also check out