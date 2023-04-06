[Exclusive] Econet has whitelisted all its customers for 5G!

Econet reached out to inform us that all its customers have been whitelisted for 5G. Before you could not access 5G on Econet even if you owned a 5G capable device. Well, according to Econet that’s no longer the case. If you have a 5G capable smartphone you should be able to connect to 5G at any of their locations with 5G. [Update] You still need to contact Econet to get your SIM card activated.

Not all devices will be able to connect right now

In my previous article I mentioned that 5G in Zimbabwe is still under the Proof of Concept testing stage so coverage is very limited and so is device support. When it comes to device support this is how it is looking.

Most Chinese brands can connect to Econet’s 5G out of the box. I managed to test Tecno and Huawei so you can be sure that the 5G versions of these brands will connect with no issues.

Econet recently finished tests with Apple and the iOS 16 update brought the 5G feature to 5G-capable Apple devices. So all 5G capable iPhones and iPads should be good to connect to Econet’s 5G now.

At the moment of writing this article, Samsung devices are still undergoing tests so they may not be able to connect to the 5G network. However, Econet assures us that they are in the very last stages of testing so the wait will not be long.

What is interesting about device support is that for a couple of brands, access to 5G is coming via software patches or updates. So for some of you, it’s probably a case of your phone’s software being outdated and needing an update for you to get the 5G working. So here is a checklist that you can do before trying out 5G.

Ensure your device is 5G capable

Make sure your software is up to date

Restart your device

Buy some mobile data

Make sure your location has 5G coverage

Where is the 5G?

Econet now has 22 operational 5G base stations scattered all over Zimbabwe and the sites are:

Avondale

Newlands

Greendale

Sam Levy’s

Econet Park

RGM Airport

Holiday Inn (Harare)

Club chambers

Belgravia

ZESA HQ

Makoni shops (Chitungwiza)

Zengeza Main

NSSA House Bulawayo

Anchor house Bulawayo

Econet house Bulawayo

NRZ Bulawayo

Rainbow Hotel

Mimosa House

NRZ Victoria Falls

Spar (OK) Victoria Falls

CABS Gweru

Rothbat Building

