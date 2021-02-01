Technikari Ep 13: The great food delivery app debate

On this episode of Technikari (13) we chat about the food delivery apps we have been using over time and more importantly during the lockdown. The contestants are Dial’a’Delivery, Munch and Tazine Eats.

What do they offer in terms of:

Range of restaurants

Delivery prices

Delivery times and general service

Areas they service and those they don’t (Ed and Rufaro decided to live far)

Features of the respective apps.

